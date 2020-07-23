'Let's get it' - NBA icon LeBron James fired up with 'championship mindset' ahead of Lakers' first scrimmage today

The LeBron James led LA Lakers are the strong favourites for the NBA championship. They sit atop the Western Conference standings and will be facing Dallas Mavericks in their first NBA scrimmage tonight.

LeBron James shares Instagram post in an anticipation of tonight’s game

LeBron James shared an image on social media which suggests that he is pumped for the NBA scrimmage which will be conducted tonight.

His caption conveyed the message that he is not planning to take this NBA scrimmage lightly. LeBron James also mentioned that a 'championship mindset' has to be maintained even for these practice games.

The LA Lakers will be excited to enter the arena tonight against the Dallas Mavericks. The Anthony Davis-LeBron James duo have been terrific for the LA Lakers after they missed out on the playoffs last season. Anthony Davis has been a revelation defensively, and has also provide a scoring punch to the LA Lakers team.

LeBron James, on the other hand, has been a contender for the NBA MVP award. His performances as the team’s point guard have been exemplary and he has led from the front in terms of scoring and creating for his teammates. He is averaging a career-high in assists (10.6).

Head coach Frank Vogel has put the offensive burden on LeBron James and he has more than delivered for the team. He has also been excellent defensively, taking the assignment of guarding Kawhi Leonard when playing against the LA Clippers and Giannis Antetokounmpo against the Milwaukee Bucks.

The LA Lakers will be facing strong competition from the Bucks and Clippers for the NBA championship. The key to their title hopes would be strong performances by their talisman LeBron James and the defensive anchor Anthony Davis.

They will also be expecting meaningful contributions from Danny Green and recent acquisition JR Smith. The bench, which comprises of players like Alex Caruso and Quinn Cook, will also look to add value in the limited minutes they get.

The NBA is holding scrimmage matches to help the players and teams get use to the environment in the bubble. These matches will be played for forty minutes instead of the traditional forty-eight minutes matches to avoid injuries and help the teams who don’t have their complete roster in the NBA bubble.

The LA Lakers vs Dallas Mavericks clash will result in 2 MVP candidates, 35-year-old veteran LeBron James and the young Luka Doncic, locking horns against each other.

