"Like one, I hated Reggie Miller because I was a Knick fan" - Al Harrington recalls and commends Reggie Miller's work ethic, claims he could still tell his routine

Reggie Miller is known as one of the best players to suit up for the Indiana Pacers organization. Initially, former NBA veteran Al Harrington wasn't buying into all of the hype surrounding the talented guard.

Harrington was originally drafted by the Indiana Pacers with the 25th overall selection in the 1998 NBA Draft. During that time, the Pacers developed a passionate rivalry with the New York Knicks. That wouldn't seem to be a problem in this story except for the fact that Harrington grew up as a New York Knicks fan.

On a recent episode of the "Iman Amongst Men" podcast, Harrington joined Iman Shumpert to talk about his basketball journey. Eventually, the two NBA veterans talked about Harrington's time joining the Indiana Pacers. Al Harrington went on to give his honest opinion on how he wasn't a fan of Reggie Miller because he was a Knicks fan. Throughout the episode, Harrington then goes on to talk about the respect he gained for Miller, especially when it came to his work ethic and preparation.

"The biggest thing that I learned was just like being around a guy like Reggie Miller, you know what I'm saying? Like one, I hated Reggie Miller because I was a Knick fan. So even getting drafted when I first went to the locker room, I still kind of had a, you know what I'm saying? Still wasn't like, "oh my God, Reggie," it was still like, man, this sucks bro. He knows like that, like my first year I had problems, but I was able to watch his like preparation...He was always the very first person in the gym and always the last one to leave every day, bro. He was the best player on the team...He got his shots up. He had a routine the same routine year after year. I could tell y'all Reggie routine right now."

It's always fascinating to see some NBA veterans talk about the behind-the-scenes stories in the game of basketball. Al Harrington joined the Indiana Pacers as a player that had the potential to give the team a serious boost. It would take him a while to find his groove, but it's clear that he watched closely with admiration when it came to Pacers legend Reggie Miller.

Miller would go on to become one of the top players in the history of the Pacers franchise. Harrington would find his groove years later, as the Pacers were on the verge of winning an NBA championship numerous times.

#NBAClutchWeek On Reggie Miller's birthday, look back at the time he dropped 8 PTS in 9 seconds in Game 1 of the 1995 Eastern Conference Semifinals On Reggie Miller's birthday, look back at the time he dropped 8 PTS in 9 seconds in Game 1 of the 1995 Eastern Conference Semifinals 💪#NBAClutchWeek https://t.co/Wi2zyQjPxW

Harrington and Miller teamed up to give the Pacers one of their best seasons in 2003-04, as Indiana went on to post an overall record of 61-21. During that season, Harrington posted averages of 13.3 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game.

