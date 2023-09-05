List of all Basketball teams that have qualified for Paris Olympics 2024 so far

Paris Olympics 2024 is one year away, and countries have begun their qualification efforts for the legendary tournament.

The FIBA World Cup 2023 is underway, with a lot of good teams up against each other. There have been a few upsets, with hosts Philippines getting knocked out, and reigning champions Spain losing in the second round.

But what is great for the remaining teams in the tournament is that seven out of the total teams that are currently playing will go to the Paris Olympics in 2024. The 2024 Olympics is touted to be one of the biggest events next summer, with the opening ceremony being the best in the history of the sport.

Six teams so far from the FIBA World Cup have staked a claim in next year's premier summer tournament. France, despite a poor showing in the current series of the World Cup, is one of the nations that will play in the Olympics as host nation.

Who are the teams that have qualified for the Paris Olympics 2024?

The 5 other teams that have qualified on their merit, from the list of the 32 that have played in the FIBA World Cup are:

South Sudan: Best-Placed African country in the FIBA World Cup

Canada: Best-Placed Americas country in the FIBA World Cup

USA: Second-Best Placed Americas country in the FIBA World Cup

Japan: Best-Placed Asian country in the FIBA World Cup

Australia: Best-Placed Oceania's country in the FIBA World Cup

A total of 7 teams can qualify from the ongoing World Cup for the Olympics 2024, and we already have 6 teams with a berth. The 7th country has to be from the European region, according to the allotment by the Olympic committee.

How can a team claim their ticket to the Olympics if they are knocked out of the World Cup?

The official Olympics website has a list of ways that a country can still qualify for the tournament next year. Only 12 teams can participate, and with 7 coming from the FIBA World Cup 2023, we have only 5 slots left.

Here is what the official website says:

"In total, 24 teams, representing all continents, are eligible to participate in the FIBA Olympic Pre-Qualifying Tournaments (FOQTs). There will be four tournaments of six teams each, and the winner of each tournament will qualify for the Olympic Games."

These teams will join the teams selected from the ongoing World Cup to compete in the Olympics.

