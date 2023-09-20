List of NBA players suspended for marijuana use since 2000

Back in April, The NBA and NBPA agreed to a new collective bargaining agreement.

As part of the deal:

“NBA players will no longer be penalized for using marijuana,” as “it has been removed from the drug testing program.”

This comes after the NBA’s previous marijuana policy often resulted in players being fined and suspended for repeat offenses.

Some examples of players who were fined for marijuana use since 2000 include the following:

Malik Beasley, Minnesota Timberwolves

Shooting guard Malik Beasley was suspended 12 games without pay during the 2020-21 season. This came after Beasley was arrested for possession of marijuana and concealing stolen property.

Dion Waiters, Miami Heat

Miami Heat shooting guard Dion Waiters was suspended 10 games without pay during the 2019-20 season. Waiters was penalized after he experienced a THC-infused edible-induced panic attack on a team flight.

Al Jefferson, Charlotte Hornets

Charlotte Hornets big man Al Jefferson was suspended five games without pay during the 2015-16 season after testing positive for marijuana for the third time.

J.J. Hickson, Denver Nuggets

Denver Nuggets forward J.J. Hickson was suspended five games without pay during the 2014-15 season after testing positive for marijuana for the third time.

Larry Sanders, Milwaukee Bucks

Milwaukee Bucks big man Larry Sanders was suspended a minimum of 10 games without pay during the 2014-15 season after testing positive for marijuana. He was previously suspended five games for marijuana use the previous season.

J.R. Smith, New York Knicks

New York Knicks shooting guard J.R. Smith was suspended five games without pay during the 2013-14 season after testing positive for marijuana.

Arnett Moultrie, Philadelphia 76ers

Philadelphia 76ers big man Arnett Moultrie was suspended five games without pay during the 2013-14 season after testing positive for marijuana for the third time.

Terrel Harris, Portland Trail Blazers

Portland Trail Blazers guard Terrel Harris was suspended five games without pay during the 2013-14 season after testing positive for marijuana for the third time.

Maurice Taylor, Sacramento Kings

Sacramento Kings big man Maurice Taylor was suspended five games without pay during the 2006-07 season after testing positive for marijuana for the third time. Taylor was also suspended five games during the 2002-03 season with the Houston Rockets for marijuana use.

Kevin Durant said most NBA players smoke marijuana

Prior to the NBA overturning its penalties for marijuana use, many players had been calling for the ban to end. So, when the news of the new CBA was announced, numerous players spoke up about being allowed to use marijuana.

This included Phoenix Suns superstar forward Kevin Durant. During an interview at a CNBC conference, Durant said that he was one of the players who convinced NBA commissioner Adam Silver to unban marijuana:

“I actually called him and advocated for him to take marijuana off the banned substance list,” Durant said.

“I just thought it was becoming a thing around the country and around the world, and that the stigma behind it wasn't as negative as it was before. It doesn't affect you in any negative way. I just felt like it was (time).”

Durant added that he was passionate about the issue because he enjoys using marijuana:

“I just enjoy the plant, as simple as that,” Durant said.

Durant also joked that every player in the league already smoked marijuana anyway and that Silver probably smelled it on him during their meeting:

“He smelled it when I walked in,” Durant said. “I didn't really have to say much. He kind of understood where this was going. It's the NBA. Everybody does it, to be honest. It's like wine at this point.”

Also read: Before Kevin Durant's pro-marijuana stance, Michael Jordan once urged David Stern to crack down on NBA players using substance