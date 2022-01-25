Listing the 3 active players with most career field goals made in the NBA playoffs

Due to memorable performances in the NBA playoffs and more, some active NBA players will clearly be first-ballot Hall of Famers when things are said and done. Starting with LeBron James and going through Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant, today's superstars have mostly earned praise for their performances in the NBA playoffs.

Playing at the best level in the biggest moments of the season cements the legacy of any athlete, and NBA superstars carry that weight over their shoulders every time the playoffs arrive.

Whether it be LeBron James pushing his teams to 10 NBA Finals and four titles or Giannis Antetokounmpo delivering the first championship for the Milwaukee Bucks in 50 years, the best players have to play their best in the postseason to reach the main collective goal.

Top 3 active players in field goals made in the NBA Playoffs

This article will be a stat-based piece that will reward some longevity among current players but also show which of the current NBA athletes have been the most consistent in high-pressure situations.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top three active players with the most playoff field goals made in their careers.

No. 3: Kawhi Leonard | 1,019

Kawhi Leonard celebrates with the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy.

Although he is 10th among active players with 135 career playoff games, Kawhi Leonard is third in terms of field goals made in the postseason, with 1,019.

More than half of his field goals in the playoffs came with the San Antonio Spurs (523) and the rest came with the LA Clippers (253 so far) and the Toronto Raptors (243).

Leonard is a two-time Finals MVP, with the Spurs (2014) and Raptors (2019), and has often been a clutch scorer in the postseason. Leonard has averaged 21.2 points per game (22nd among current players) on 51% shooting in the playoffs.

No. 2: Kevin Durant | 1,508

Kevin Durant poses with two Larry O'Brien NBA Championship Trophies.

Kevin Durant is one of the best scorers in NBA history and, accordingly, he is near the top of every scoring list imaginable, whether in the regular season or in the playoffs.

Durant has scored the second-most field goals among current players, with 1,508 in 151 postseason games. Out of those field goals, 877 came with the OKC Thunder (91 games) and the rest with the Golden State Warriors (486 in 48 games) and Brooklyn Nets (145 in 12 games).

The two-time champion and two-time Finals MVPs is 10th all-time in field goals made in the playoffs and is fourth in games played among active players.

In his postseason career, Durant has averaged 29.5 points per game, the highest among current players with at least 25 games in the playoffs. Moreover, he's made 47.8% of his field goals in his playoff career.

No. 1: LeBron James | 2,725

2016 NBA Finals – LeBron James.

LeBron James is the all-time leader in field goals made in the playoffs with 2,725 and is also the all-time leader in games played at that stage. "The King" has definitely been nuclear in the postseason, as his career scoring average (28.7 ppg) sits third among current players with at least 25 games played.

James is a four-time champion and four-time Finals MVP who's made a unique career due to performing consistently on the biggest stage of the league. He is sixth all-time in points per game in the playoffs (at least 25 games played) and has usually stepped up his game and found another gear when the pressure is at its highest.

He is also the all-time leader in playoff points and has made 49.5% of his field-goal attempts (5,502) in the playoffs.

