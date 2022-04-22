Listing the 3 best first-round matchups in the NBA playoffs since 2010

The Boston Celtics and Brooklyn Nets started a thrilling first-round matchup of the 2022 NBA playoffs with a memorable Game 1 at Boston's TD Garden. The Celtics walked away with an epic 115-114 win thanks to Jayson Tatum's game-winning layup at the buzzer.

The Boston Celtics followed that with a tremendous performance in Game 2, coming from behind in the second half. Their ferocious defense of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving led the way in a 114-107 win.

Although it is a matchup between the second and seventh seeds of the East, the series really has a tense feel about it. After all, these teams could've easily encountered each other in the semifinals or finals.

Still, we should be grateful that we get to see such a battle early in the playoffs, and both came out trying to land their best punches. With Boston looking comfortable at the moment, there's a lot of pressure on Steve Nash's team.

Now, when talking about some other first-round matchups in the playoffs recently, this one has a chance to be one of the greatest. But first the Nets have to fight back at home on Saturday and Monday.

In this article, we will give you what we believe are the three-best first-round duels in the NBA playoffs since 2010.

Without further ado, let us take a look.

Note: The actual outcome and story of the series will play a big role, possibly an even greater role than a series played between two likely contenders that went unnoticed or was solved quickly.

Honorable mentions:

LA Lakers vs. OKC Thunder, 2010

LA Clippers vs. Memphis Grizzlies, 2012

Chicago Bulls vs. Brooklyn Nets, 2013

LA Clippers vs. Golden State Warriors, 2014

No. 3: Portland Trail Blazers vs. Houston Rockets | 2014

Damian Lillard's game-winner in Game 6 of the 2014 playoffs

James Harden and Dwight Howard's Houston Rockets had a solid 2013-14 regular season, putting the team fourth in a tough Western Conference. That led to a first-round matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers.

The Blazers were led by All-NBA power forward LaMarcus Aldridge and sophomore Damian Lillard, who had already shown the ability to make big shots. The Blazers, coached by Terry Stotts, defeated Houston (coached by Kevin McHale) in a thrilling six-game series.

Aldridge had consecutive 40-point outings to start the series in Houston, giving his team a 2-0 lead heading home. However, the Rockets fought back and won Game 3 on the road, led by Harden and Howard.

Three of the first four games of the series needed overtime to find a winner, and the Blazers took a 3-1 lead after an overtime win in Game 4. Then, the Rockets saved their season and won at home to force a Game 6.

Looking to send the series back to Houston for a Game 7, Chandler Parsons put the Rockets ahead with a layup with just 0.9 seconds remaining. Down by two points, Lillard made a game-winning, series-clinching 3-pointer at the buzzer to send the Blazers into the next round.

No. 2: San Antonio Spurs vs. Dallas Mavericks | 2014

San Antonio Spurs vs. Dallas Mavericks: 2014 playoffs

Before the San Antonio Spurs won the 2014 title against the Miami Heat, the team's postseason started with a big challenge from the Dallas Mavericks.

Led by Dirk Nowitzki and Monta Ellis, the Mavs put up a strong fight against the first-seeded Spurs, who went 62-20 in the regular season. San Antonio won the first game at home, but Dallas won Game 2 by 11 points before a buzzer-beating 3-pointer by Vince Carter in Game 3 gave the Mavs the series lead.

San Antonio evened the series with a four-point win before taking a 3-2 series lead at home in Game 5 with a 109-103 victory.

Rick Carlisle's Mavs refused to go away and forced a Game 7 after taking a two-point win at home. However, the Spurs found their groove in Game 7 and put Dallas away with a 119-96 victory to advance.

For the Spurs, Tony Parker led the way with 19.9 points per game, while Monta Ellis led Dallas with 20.4 ppg.

No. 1 LA Clippers vs. San Antonio Spurs | 2015

Chris Paul's game-winner in Game 7

The San Antonio Spurs played consecutive full seven-game series in the first rounds in 2014 and 2015. In 2014-15, a heated regular season in the West saw the defending champions take only the sixth seed with a 55-27 record, just one game behind the second seed.

The first-round rivals for the defending champs were the 56-26 LA Clippers, led by Chris Paul and Blake Griffin. And the series was one of the most memorable in the modern league.

Paul's 32 points in Game 1 were good for a 15-point win, but San Antonio tied the series behind Tim Duncan's 28-point, 11-rebound effort in Game 2.

Kawhi Leonard put up 32 points in Game 3 at San Antonio as the Spurs seemed to take control of the series with a commanding 100-73 win at home. However, the Clippers fought back and won Game 4 behind CP3's 34 points and Blake Griffin's 20 points, 19 rebounds and seven assists.

Another twist in the series occurred in Game 5 at Staples Center, as San Antonio had six double-digit scorers and took a huge 111-107 win on the road. Looking to close the series at home in Game 6, the Spurs couldn't handle the Clippers' offense (led by Griffin's 26 points).

Game 7 was one for the ages, although it was only a first-round matchup. The Clippers won 111-109 in a game that will forever be remembered for Chris Paul's game-winning shot over Tim Duncan while dealing with a hamstring injury.

The seventh game had 31 lead changes and was an incredibly competitive affair between two contenders for the title. Ultimately, the Clippers lost in another thrilling seven-game series in the second round at the hands of the Houston Rockets.

