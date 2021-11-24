Listing the 3 best shooters on the Golden State Warriors roster | NBA Season 2021-22

So many shooters have defined excellence in the NBA's 75 years, and the modern-day game has only seen an increase in the shooting trend as the league has come to emphasize 3-point shooting and has seen the rise of various offensive metrics across the league.

The Golden State Warriors have been at the forefront of those movements. Their radical offensive team play and groundbreaking shooting led to domination in the 2010s, as the vanguard of the rise of the modern-day game.

After two seasons defined by injuries and change that saw them miss the playoffs, the Warriors (15-2) have regained their form as both one of the best overall teams and one of the best offensive teams in the league.

In that light, let's take a look at the best shooters on their roster.

Top 3 Golden State Warriors shooters in the NBA

No. 3: Andrew Wiggins

Andrew Wiggins of the Golden State Warriors shoots a 3-point shot against the LA Clippers.

Since playing his first full season for the Warriors in 2020-21, Andrew Wiggins has risen to be one of the go-to men on the Warriors.

The former Timberwolves standout, who was the No. 1 pick in the 2014 draft, proved to be one of the most dependable shooters in the starting unit, after Steph Curry, last season. He posted some of the best shooting numbers of his career.

He went 47.7% from the field (making 7.1 of 14.9 shots per game) and 38.0% from beyond the arc. His increased efficiency saw him average 18.6 points per game in 71 games. He has returned even better this season, contributing largely to the Warriors' surge as the NBA's best team.

His 49.4% field goal accuracy this season ranks even higher than Steph Curry's, posting even better numbers than last season through 17 games.

No. 2: Jordan Poole

Jordan Poole of the Golden State Warriors.

Jordan Poole is one of the most talented young players in the NBA, and his shot has been his calling card.

This season, Poole has seen his stock rise rapidly, recording an increase in the majority of his offensive metrics. The 22-year-old has only gotten better since being promoted to the starting unit.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter Jordan Poole’s climb in Year 3 has made the Warriors even scarier 📈🚀 Jordan Poole’s climb in Year 3 has made the Warriors even scarier 📈🚀 https://t.co/4Rl12gtUHt

In 17 games, he has seen his field goal percentage rise to 45.8% from 43.2% last season, posting a career-high 18.4 ppg in the process.

His superb form earlier this month served notice of his prowess. The youngster led the Warriors in scoring in back-to-back games against the Charlotte Hornets (31 on Nov. 3) and New Orleans Pelicans (26 on Nov. 5).

Poole has also continued to be efficient from the free throw line, making 92.5% of his free throws, the second-highest percentage on the Warriors.

No. 1 Steph Curry

Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors reacts after the Warriors made a 3-pointer.

It's no surprise Steph Curry heads our list of top shooters for the Warriors. The point guard has staked a claim as the greatest NBA shooter of all-time title during his career.

The NBA's 3-point infatuation has been heavily influenced by the Warriors, and no player had more of a role in that trend than Curry. His 3-point shooting has influenced the way teams play as well as how young talents are being trained.

His out-of-the-world shooting has seen the Warriors superstar break records. He has been the NBA's scoring champ twice. And few players in history have the kind of range Curry possesses.

In the history of the NBA, only Curry has ever made more than 300 3-pointers in a season while also shooting greater than 40% from the field. Extraordinarily, he achieved the feat in four separate seasons.

Since breaking Ray Allen’s record for most 3-pointers in a season in 2012-13 (272). Curry went on to reset that record with a career-best 402 3-pointers in 2015-16. The sharpshooter is on course to break Allen’s career 3-point record this season. Allen stands at 2,973, while Curry is at 2,918.

The two-time league MVP has shown no signs of slowing down despite approaching his mid-30s (turning 34 in March).

