Listing the only 3 members of the NBA's 20,000 points, 10,000 rebounds and 5,000 assists club

Russell Westbrook is a rare NBA phenomenon. He regularly scores triple-doubles as if they are normal stats. A triple-double is essentially a stat line for a game where a player registers double digits in any three of the following five categories: Steals, blocks, assists, rebounds, and points.

Westbrook registered a triple-double in 38 games during the 2020-21 NBA season. The most common triple-double usually consists of points, assists, and rebounds.

There have only been two players in the history of the game to have a triple-double season. One is, as you know, Russell Westbrook and the other is the legendary Oscar Robertson. A triple-double season is when a player averages double digits in any three of the five categories mentioned above.

Listing the only three members of the NBA's 20,000 points, 10,000 rebounds and 5,000 assists club

What's special about Westbrook and Robertson's triple-double is that they both achieved this feat by registering double digits in the same three categories, namely steals, points, and rebounds. These are the three stat lines that are most well known and studied.

However, there exists a club as rare as the triple-double season club that utilizes the same three stat lines we just discussed. This club is even rarer than the 50-40-90 club for there are only three members in it. This club is made up of NBA players who have scored at least 20000 points, 10000 rebounds and 5000 assists. The following are the only three players in the history of the NBA to have registered these stats:

#1 Kevin Garnett

Kevin Garnett in a Boston Celtics v New York Knicks game

Kevin Garnett, for his size, was nothing short of a spectacle. Being 6'11", he was able to move like a guard. Zipping through players, lowering and raising his center of gravity for speed changes and execution of skilled moves. At the same time, he was a sensational mid-range shooter. Sinking lethal shots in the most crucial minutes over exceptional defense.

The Boston Celtics legend wasn't just an offensive force but a defensive master too. He was a monster rebounder and could guard any position on the court. It is no wonder, therefore, that he ended up registering a whooping 26071 points, 14662 rebounds, and 5445 assists in his NBA career.

