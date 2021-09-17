Listing the only 3 members of the NBA's 25,000 points, 15,000 rebounds and 4,000 assists club

Defense in the NBA has always been adorned with offense taking a back seat, but scoring has brought more flair and interest to the game in recent years.

This exclusive club speaks to a well-rounded player with outstanding scoring points, rebounds, and assists. There's been a conversation about LeBron James making the club as he already has 35,367 points and 9,696 assists although he is lagging in his rebounds (9,751). Even if he secures 400 rebounds per season in the next four NBA seasons, James will need 3,649 more rebounds to make the club. However, James is favorite to beat all-time leading scorer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as he is 3,020 points away. With 1,126 points scored last season, James can surpass the record in the next three seasons.

The following are the only three members of the NBA's 25,000 points, 15,000 rebounds, and 4,000 assists club.

3. Tim Duncan

San Antonio Spurs assistant coach Tim Duncan sits on the bench during their game against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center on November 01, 2019 in San Francisco, California.

Tim Duncan is one of three members of the NBA's 25,000 points, 15,000 rebounds, and 4,000 assists club, having secured 26,496 points, 15,091 rebounds, and 4,225 assists. The former San Antonio Spurs center, who played his whole career at the Spurs averaged 19 points, 10.8 rebounds, and three assists.

Noah Magaro-George @N_Magaro Tim Duncan scoring a then career-high 35 points to go along with 17 boards and 5 blocks against the Warriors during his rookie season: Tim Duncan scoring a then career-high 35 points to go along with 17 boards and 5 blocks against the Warriors during his rookie season: https://t.co/CXtF0gXw8b

Duncan, who was Spurs' first overall pick in 1997, won the Rookie of the Year award in 1998. He was instrumental in helping the Spurs win their first NBA title in 1999, averaging 24 points and 17 rebounds in the NBA finals, earning the finals Most Valuable Player award.

Duncan snatched the MVP award in the 2001-02 season, registering 2,000 points and 1,000 rebounds in a single season, after recovering from a knee injury that ended his season the previous year and forced him off the U.S. men's Olympic basketball team. The following season, The Big Fundamentals put up a stellar performance that saw him score a triple-double (21 points, 20 rebounds, and 10 assists) in the decisive sixth game to take home his second finals MVP award and the NBA title for his team.

FS1 @FS1



— "How many times have you seen somebody get a triple-double in Game 6 in the deciding game to win the championship?" @DaTrillStak5 on Tim Duncan's greatness in the 2003 NBA Finals "How many times have you seen somebody get a triple-double in Game 6 in the deciding game to win the championship?"



— @DaTrillStak5 on Tim Duncan's greatness in the 2003 NBA Finals https://t.co/OleCu1yVd2

In 2020, Duncan was elected to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

