Listing the only 3 NBA games where LeBron James scored 50 points and still lost

LeBron James is regarded by many as one of the best players in the game of basketball. Since his arrival in the NBA in 2003, he has had many jaw-dropping performances that have changed the course of the games. In his 19 year career, Bron has scored 50 points or more 12 times in his career.

Many of these have resulted in monumental wins for his team. However, as a sport basketball can get very interesting and many a times, even a 50 point game by a player is not enough for a victory. In today's article, we list three such games where LeBron James scored 50 points in a losing cause.

Listing three games where LeBron scored 50 points in a losing cause

#3 Cleveland Cavaliers vs Golden State Warriors

2018 NBA Finals - LeBron scores 51 in Game 1

LeBron James led the Cavs to their fourth consecutive NBA Finals in 2018. Once again, they were matched against a stacked Golden State Warriors team that had the likes of Steph Curry, Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson. However, just like the previous years, Bron showed an immense amount of resilience. He put up a special performance to keep the Cavs in Game 1 of the Finals.

LeBron looked unstoppable on the night as he scored 51 points and secured eight rebounds and eight assists, all while shooting 59% from the field. His brilliant performance went in vain, as the Warriors Big 3 combined for 79 points to take the victory in Game 1. LeBron continued his brilliance in that series and ended up averaging 34.0 PPG, 10.0 APG and 8.5 RPG. However, that was not enough, as the Warriors swept the Cavs 4-0 to win their second consecutive NBA championship.

