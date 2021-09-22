Listing the only 3 NBA players to average 4+ three-pointers made in a season

Three-point shooting has become one of the most important skills in the modern NBA. That's because teams have started relying on perimeter-based players more than the frontcourt.

Stars like Stephen Curry, Damian Lillard and Klay Thompson have played a crucial role in the three-point revolution. That has led to more and more young players embracing this style of play.

There have only been three players in NBA history who have averaged four or more three-pointers per game in a season. On that note, here's a look at the trio:

#3 James Harden - 2018-19, 2019-20

Boston Celtics vs Brooklyn Nets - Game Five

James Harden achieved this feat twice, making four or more three-pointers per game in the 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons.

He played for the Houston Rockets in both seasons, leading the team to back-to-back playoff appearances. He also won scoring titles in both years, averaging 36 and 34 points per game, respectively.

Harden is one of the few players in the NBA who have a complete offensive package. He is adept in both driving with the ball into the paint and launching shots off the perimeter, doing both with astounding efficiency.

Once considered a prolific scorer, James Harden has changed his role since coming to the Brooklyn Nets. He is still brilliant at scoring the basketball, but has taken up a facilitator type of role with the Nets.

Harden plays the point guard position instead of occupying the shooting guard spot, where he generally plays. Kyrie Irving plays at shooting guard for the Nets.

Harden and the Nets will enter the 2021-22 NBA season as one of the contenders after getting knocked out of the Eastern Conference semi-finals in the 2021 NBA playoffs. They are the favorites to win the title, considering how strong their roster is. But they'll face stiff competition from the likes of the Milwaukee Bucks, LA Lakers, LA Clippers and the Miami Heat.

