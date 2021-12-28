Listing the 3 NBA playoffs games in which Stephen Curry has made the most field goals

Stephen Curry is currently in his 13th NBA season, and has already accumulated a ton of accolades.

The two-time regular-season MVP is known for his offensive game, shooting well from any spot on the floor. Curry has put up an MVP-caliber season this campaign, bringing the Warriors back into contention after two off years. He is averaging 27.9 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.9 assists after 31 games in the 2021-22 campaign.

Stephen Curry is a high-volume shooter, and is not afraid to pull up from any distance, which results in a huge number of field goal attempts per game. He has won three NBA titles, being the centerpiece of the Warrior’s system. He scored as many as 200 field goals in the 2015 NBA Playoffs.

On that note, here's a look at Stephen Curry's three most prolific playoff games in terms of field goals:

#3 vs San Antonio Spurs – 14 field goals (2017 Playoffs)

On May 14th, 2017, Stephen Curry recorded a big scoring night along with teammate Kevin Durant. The duo combined for 74 points, having played 39 minutes each.

It was Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals against the San Antonio Spurs, who had a strong regular season, finishing second behind the Warriors. After a poor first quarter, Curry exploded in the second and third, shooting an efficient 70% from the field in the third quarter.

LaMarcus Aldridge and Kawhi Leonard were key in the Spurs’ strong start, combining for 35 points in the first half. However, they had no answer for the Curry-Durant duo in the second.

Stephen Curry ended the game with 40 points, making 14 of his 26 attempted field goals. The Warriors successfully completed a comeback, winning the game by two points. The final score was 113-111 as the Warriors took the series lead.

#2 vs Portland Trail Blazers – 16 field goals (2016 Playoffs)

Stephen Curry was named the regular-season MVP in 2015-16, averaging 30.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 6.7 assists. The Warriors recorded the league’s best 73-9 win-loss record that campaign.

In the Western Conference Semi-finals they were up against Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers. On May 9th, 2016, going into Game 4, the Warriors held a 2-1 series lead.

Stephen Curry came off the bench, returning from an injury. At the end of regulation time, the scores were even at 111 each, and Curry had scored only 23 points.

In overtime, though, Curry was unstoppable, scoring 17 of the Warrior’s 21 points. He made six field goals in five minutes, including three shots from beyond the arc.

Curry ended the game with 40 points, nine rebounds and eight assists on a 50% shooting night. He made 16 of his 32 attempted field goals, giving the Warriors a 132-125 win in a high-scoring fixture.

#1 vs San Antonio Spurs – 18 field goals (2013 Playoffs)

The 2013 NBA Western Conference Semi-finals series began for the Warriors on May 6th, 2013, against the San Antonio Spurs. They had beaten the Denver Nuggets 4-2 in the first round.

It marked the first time Stephen Curry made an appearance in the playoffs, and he was determined to put make a mark. He struggled to score in Game 1 against the Spurs in the first half, but exploded in the third quarter, scoring 22 points.

The Spurs boasted a roster of Tim Duncan, Tony Parker, Kawhi Leonard and Manu Ginobili in the 2013 playoffs. Parker led the team in scoring with 28 points.

In a closely fought contest, after two overtimes, the Warriors were beaten by two points, 129-127. Nevertheless, Curry had a big night, scoring 44 points from 18 field goals and 11 assists for a double double.

However, Ginobili sealed the game with a deep three, putting the Spurs two points ahead with 1.2 seconds left on the clock.

