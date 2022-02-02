Listing the 3 players with the highest assists-per-game average in the 2021-22 NBA season

The 2021-22 NBA season has witnessed some outstanding performances from players, even though a few big names have been hindered by injuries or the NBA's health and safety protocols.

The usual suspects, such as LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Stephen Curry (at the start of the year), have been tremendous on the court. Meanwhile, others, like Ja Morant, have risen to new levels.

Luka Doncic, Devin Booker, Trae Young and other young stars have also been spectacular, while veterans like Chris Paul have shown no indication of a decline in their game.

Top 3 players with the highest assists-per-game average in the 2021-22 NBA season

This article will focus on ball-handlers who can control the offense efficiently on the court. Without further ado, let us take a look at the top 3 players in the 2021-22 NBA season in terms of average of assists per game.

#3 Trae Young | 9.3

Trae Young #11 of the Atlanta Hawks

Despite their appearance in the Eastern Conference Finals in the 2021 NBA Playoffs, the Atlanta Hawks have been inconsistent this season. Most of the team's positives in the current campaign have come from Trae Young, who was named an All-Star starter for the first time this year.

Young, in his fourth season, is currently averaging 27.7 points (fourth in the league), 4.1 rebounds and 9.3 assists per game. He is third in the league in both assists and assists per game. The 23-year-old is also averaging over nine assists for the third straight season.

Moreover, Young is having his best shooting season, putting up a 45/37/89 shooting split this campaign, with career highs in field-goal, three-point and free-throw percentage.

The Hawks are currently 10th in the East with a 24-26 record but have won seven of their last 10 games.

#2 James Harden | 10.1

James Harden #13 of the Brooklyn Nets

James Harden's situation with the Brooklyn Nets does not look like the greatest, but he's continued to put up numbers for the squad and is creating offense for the team.

Although he is putting up the lowest point-per-game average since joining the Houston Rockets in 2012, Harden is still assisting his teammates at a high rate.

Harden is currently averaging 23 points per game, his lowest since winning the 2011-12 Sixth Man of the Year award with OKC (16.8). He has also made 42% of his field goals this year, the lowest since his rookie season (2009-10). Still, he's averaging 10.1 assists per game, the third-most of his career and the second-best in the 2021-22 campaign.

Moreover, Harden's Brooklyn Nets are sixth in the East with a 29-20 record but have dropped six of their last 10 games.

#1 Chris Paul | 10.3

Chris Paul #3 of the Phoenix Suns

Chris Paul is often referred to as the "Point God." He is incredibly efficient at controlling his team's offense, creating easy scoring chances for his teammates and scoring whenever he can get his mid-range jumper off.

CP3 has almost every offensive tool in his package and definitely needs special attention from the opposing team's defense.

This season, not many teams have been able to keep Paul and the Phoenix Suns quiet. The team is posting an NBA-best 40-9 record, while Paul is averaging 14.8 points (49/35/83 shooting split) and a league-high 10.3 assists per game.

CP3 is averaging 10 or more assists in a season for the first time since his days with the LA Clippers (2015-16). He's also leading the league in total assists, which is certainly helped by the fact that he has played in each of the team's 49 games this year.

Also Read Article Continues below

Paul leads the Suns in both Offensive and Defensive Win Shares and has the highest Value over Replacement in the squad. He's also leading the NBA in total steals with 92.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh