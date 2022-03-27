Listing the 3 players with most seasons leading the NBA in 3-pointers

The 3-point line has become the most important aspect for most offenses in the NBA in recent years. And players like Stephen Curry have been credited for revolutionizing the way an NBA team approaches the offensive end.

On that same note, 3-point shooters have become incredibly valuable. Instead of having two or three specialists from the 3-point line, as it was some time ago, we're now seeing even big men shooting beyond the arc. That's normal for today's league.

Curry became the NBA's career 3-point leader after surpassing the record held by Ray Allen (2,973). He then became the first player to reach 3,000. He has 3,117 in his career.

Top 3 players with most seasons leading the NBA in 3-pointers

The two-time MVP is also leading the league in 3-pointers with 285 right now. In this article, we will take a look at the NBA players who have the most seasons leading the league in 3-pointers in the regular season.

Without further ado, let us take a look.

No. 3: James Harden

James Harden of the Philadelphia 76ers.

James Harden is a volume 3-point shooter who has mastered the current rules to create a style of play based on putting defenses under a lot of pressure and trouble.

Throughout his career, the former MVP has led the league in 3-pointers three times as well as leading it in attempts in three separate seasons.

Harden has made 2,576 in his career, which is the third-highest tally in NBA history, and he's made 36.2% of his 3-pointers throughout his 13 seasons. He led the league in 3-pointers in three consecutive seasons between the 2017-18 and 2019-20 campaigns.

His career high in a single season came in 2018-19, with 378 (second-highest in league history).

No. 2: Ray Allen

2022 All-Star Game.

Ray Allen held the all-time record for most career 3-pointers from 2011 (when he broke the record of fellow Hall of Famer Reggie Miller) until this season. Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry surpassed his mark in December.

The Hall of Famer, who played for the Milwaukee Bucks, Seattle SuperSonics, Boston Celtics and Miami Heat, led the league in 3-pointers three times, with Milwaukee and Seattle.

Throughout his 18-year career, Allen made 40% of his field goals, and his career-high for a single season came in 2005-06, with 269. Allen's mark of 269 was the single-season record then but currently ranks just 18th.

The 10-time All-Star won two titles, one with the Boston Celtics in 2008 and the second with the Miami Heat in 2013, after making one of the biggest shots in league history.

No. 1: Stephen Curry

Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry

Stephen Curry is recognized as the greatest 3-point shooter in league history. That's not only due to the numbers he's put up but also because he's been highly consistent even though he attempts many shots from distances that aren't normal for others.

Curry is the all-time in 3-point shots with 3,117 so far, and he's also made 42.8% of his shots (12th-best in history).

Curry has led the league in 3-pointers in six different seasons, and the 2021-22 campaign could be his seventh. Moreover, the two-time MVP and three-time NBA champion holds the all-time record for most 3s in one season, with 402 in 2015-16.

In league history, Curry owns four of the five highest single-season tallies of 3-pointers.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein