Listing the 3 players with the most seasons leading the NBA in Defensive Rating

Boston Celtics center Robert Williams is leading this season's NBA Defensive Rating, and he has certainly been essential to the Boston Celtics' current run.

The Celtics (45-28) have won 21 of their last 25 games and are 2.5 games behind the Eastern Conference-leading Miami Heat (47-25).

Williams also leads the NBA in Offensive Rating and will certainly receive votes for the Defensive Player of the Year award.

It would be the first time in the Time Lord's career in which he leads the league in Defensive Rating. He's played and started the most games in his four-year career this season (59 games, 59 starts).

Williams is averaging 9.9 points and 9.6 rebounds per game, with 2.2 blocks per night (tied for the league lead).

In NBA history, big men have often won the DPOY award and also consistently led the league in Defensive Rating.

Basketball Reference defines Defensive Rating with the following concept:

For players and teams it is points allowed per 100 posessions. This rating was developed by Dean Oliver, author of Basketball on Paper.

Moreover, a player must have at least 1,500 minutes played to qualify for the ranking.

No. 3: Tim Duncan | 4 seasons leading in DRtg

Tim Duncan, left, and coach Gregg Popovich.

Tim Duncan is arguably the greatest defender in NBA history to never win the DPOY award. However, his impact on that side of the court was definitely noticed during his illustrious tenure with the San Antonio Spurs.

While winning five NBA titles, the Spurs were usually among the league's best defensive units. And Duncan was certainly essential to the team's style of play on defense.

In his 19-year career, Duncan led the league in DRtg on four occasions. Moreover, Duncan earned the most All-Defensive selections in NBA history (15) and the second-most first-team nods (eight).

Duncan has the third-best career DRtg in NBA history.

No. 2: David Robinson | 5 seasons leading in DRtg

David Robinson with the San Antonio Spurs

David Robinson is one of five players in league history to win both the MVP and the Defensive Player of the Year awards. Robinson won the DPOY in 1991-92 and the MVP in1994-95 .

The San Antonio Spurs legend led the NBA in Defensive Rating five times, tying him for the record.

Robinson combined with Tim Duncan to deliver the first two championships in the San Antonio Spurs' history in 1999 and 2003. His defense was an essential piece of those teams. In those two years, he led the NBA in DRtg (1999) and finished third in 2003.

Robinson has the fourth-best career DRtg in NBA history.

No. 1: Hakeem Olajuwon | 5 seasons leading in DRtg

Hakeem Olajuwon in the NBA Finals with the Houston Rockets

Hakeem Olajuwon is also one of the five players who won the MVP and the DPOY. He even won the DPOY award twice throughout his unique career.

Olajuwon, a two-time NBA champion and Finals MVP award winner, was an unbelievable scoring force in the post,. At the same time, he was also one of the greatest defenders ever seen in the sport.

"The Dream" led the NBA in Defensive Rating five times, tied with David Robinson, and earned nine All-Defensive selections. He played mainly with the Houston Rockets (ending his career with the Toronto Raptors in 2001-02).

Since the NBA started tracking blocks, Olajuwon is the all-time leader with 3,830 (3.09 per game, third-best in history).

