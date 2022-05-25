Listing 3 most recent instances of Eastern Conference finals going to seven games | NBA Playoffs 2022

Not every game in the 2022 Eastern Conference finals has been an all-time NBA classic. However, the series is really giving us reason to believe that it will go to the full distance of seven games.

The Boston Celtics struck back at home to defeat the Miami Heat easily and even the series at two wins apiece. Miami regained home-court advantage with a solid win in Game 3 at Boston, with Jimmy Butler missing the entire second half.

Now, the series moves back to Miami for a pivotal Game 5. It could start to decide a lot of things in this matchup between the top two seeds of the Eastern Conference in the regular season.

These are the 3 most recent instances of Eastern Conference finals going to seven games | NBA Playoffs 2022

Seeing Boston and Miami in the Eastern Conference finals could easily take many NBA fans back to the 2011 and 2012 playoffs. "The Big Three" Miami Heat faced the Boston Celtics' own trio of stars.

In this series, things could become similar to that past era, with the matchup possibly being decided in a Game 7 at Miami's FTX Arena.

In this article, we will give you the three most recent instances where the Eastern Conference finals went to seven games. Without further ado, let us take a look.

The list will start with the most recent instance.

2018 Eastern Conference finals

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Boston Celtics - 2018 ECF.

The last three ECFs have been decided in exactly six games and the 2022 edition is already confirmed to have at least six games. Before this streak started, the Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics played a thrilling seven-game series in the 2018 NBA Playoffs.

In one of the greatest performances seen from LeBron James in the postseason, "The King" once again broke the hearts of Celtics fans. He advanced to his then eighth consecutive NBA Finals and ninth overall (of the 10 he now has).

James led the Tyronn Lue-coached Cavs to a Game 7 triumph on the road and averaged 33.6 points, 9.0 rebounds and 8.4 assists per game. The Cavs recovered from a 2-0 deficit early in the series and then were down 3-2 before sealing the tie in their favor.

2013 Eastern Conference finals

Indiana Pacers vs. Miami Heat - 2013 ECF.

The Miami Heat reached the 2013 NBA Finals after a true battle against Paul George's Indiana Pacers in the 2013 Eastern Conference finals.

The Heat's "Big Three" of LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh was on its way to winning back-to-back titles. This led to a unique series in the 2013 NBA Finals against the San Antonio Spurs.

The young Pacers, coached by Frank Vogel, pushed Miami to seven games after putting up a tremendous defensive effort throughout the series. LeBron James was dominant, performing extraordinarily well in Game 7 and making a huge game-winner in Game 1.

James put up 29.0 points, 7.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game in the series. He made 51.0% of his field goals and 44.0% of his three-pointers in the series.

2012 Eastern Conference finals

LeBron James of the Miami Heat.

LeBron James won his first NBA championship against the OKC Thunder in the 2012 Finals. Before that, though, his Miami Heat faced tremendous adversity against the veteran Boston Celtics in the 2012 Eastern Conference finals.

The series, against a team that was surely LeBron's biggest rival in the East, started with the Miami Heat taking a comfortable 2-0 lead. Boston took a comfortable win in Game 3 and took an OT win in Game 4 to tie the series.

The pressure went up for the Heat after Boston took Game 5 at Miami and was looking to end the series at home in the sixth game. In Game 6, LeBron James had arguably the greatest postseason game of his career.

"The King" saved the Heat by putting up 45 points, 15 rebounds and seven assists, while making 19 of his 26 field goals to tie the series.

He was also huge in Game 7 and the Heat won a thrilling series that will always be remembered for James' prowess and the battle between the "Big Threes."

Edited by Adam Dickson