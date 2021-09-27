Listing the 3 times Chris Paul recorded 15+ points and 15+ assists in the NBA Playoffs with 0 turnovers

Chris Paul has a 16 year long career in the NBA with his possible participation for the Phoenix Suns in the coming season increasing his tally to 17. The 36 years old power guard has a career average of 18.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 9.4 assists.

Paul is a key player for the Suns and is expected to play a major role in the 2021-22 campaign alongside Deandre Ayton. He was instrumental in the Suns finishing second in the Western Conference and making it to the NBA Finals. But his hopes of clinching his first NBA championship were tarnished by Giannis Antetokounmpo's Milwaukee Bucks.

Below is a listing of the times Paul recorded 15+ points and 15+ assists and zero turnovers in the NBA Playoffs.

Listing the three times Chris Paul recorded 15+ points and 15+ assists in the NBA Playoffs with zero turnovers

#3. New Orleans Hornets vs Dallas Mavericks (Game 5, 2008)

Chris Paul #3 of the Phoenix Suns talks with head coach Monty Williams during the first half in Game Five of the NBA Finals against the Milwaukee Bucks at Footprint Center on July 17, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona.

The first time Paul made 15+ points and 15+ assists in the NBA Playoffs with nine turnovers was in Game 5 of the Dallas Mavericks series in the 2008 season. He recorded 24 points, 15 assists in the game and no turnovers, with a field goal of 52.6% netting 10 times from the field in 19 attempts made. He completed 11 rebounds and two steals with a three-point accuracy of 66.7% having successfully scored two-of-three three-pointer attempts.

Paul was with the New Orleans Hornets as a starting point guard, he was the second-best scorer only behind David West who scored 25 points with a field goal of 58.8%. The Hornets defeated the Mavericks with a 99-94 victory, having won three of the previous four games played, and they won the series with a 4-1 record.

