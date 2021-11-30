3 times Kevin Durant had more than 10 blocks in a playoffs series 

Two-time NBA Champion and Finals MVP Kevin Durant has had a dazzling start to the 2021-22 NBA season. Currently averaging more than 28 points per game on just over 54% shooting from the field, Durant is a man on a mission to drag this Brooklyn Nets side to the promised land.

Known for his supreme marksmanship and ability to score at will, KD will undoubtedly go down as one of the greatest scorers the game has ever seen. But KD is often overlooked on the defensive end mainly due to his slight frame. Even though Kevin Durant stands at nearly 7 feet tall, KD isn't really known as a shot-blocker. However, 'Easy Money Sniper' has come up big in important moments in the past.

Having played with great defenders like Klay Thompson and Draymond Green, KD's defensive prowess isn't talked about enough. Here we look at the three times Kevin Durant had more than 10 blocks in a playoffs series.

#3. vs Boston Celtics - 11 blocks

Coming off of an Achilles injury, all eyes were on Kevin Durant and what he could do to lead the Brooklyn Nets to the promised land. The first matchup of the 2021 playoffs for the Nets were the Boston Celtics, and KD reminded everyone why his defensive play shouldn't be overlooked.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving & James Harden combined to score 104 points in their Sunday matchup with the Celtics. That is tied for the most by a trio in a playoff game in NBA history h/t @EliasSports Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving & James Harden combined to score 104 points in their Sunday matchup with the Celtics. That is tied for the most by a trio in a playoff game in NBA history h/t @EliasSports https://t.co/REiB0Yezs4

Kevin Durant recorded 11 blocks in a five-game series against Boston. He averaged more than 32 points per game and shot better than 54% from the field. Durant had four blocks in Game 2 against the Celtics, which Brooklyn won 130-108. The 'Slim Reaper' also shot 50% from downtown and more than 90% from the free throw line.

#2. vs Memphis Grizzlies - 11 blocks

Going into the series against the Memphis Grizzlies, the Oklahoma City Thunder were well and truly the heavy favorites boasting the likes of Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook. KD averaged nearly 30 points, 9.6 rebounds and managed 11 blocks over seven games.

Durant had 5 blocks in Game 3 of that series along with 30 points. But all of that was in vain as the Grizzlies beat the Thunder 98-95. However, KD and co. did go on to win that series, reaching the Western Conference Finals where they went up against the San Antonio Spurs. Durantula also managed to put up 7 blocks and averaged over 25 points in that series.

#1. vs Golden State Warriors - 12 blocks

Ahead of that series, no one could have possibly envisioned Kevin Durant joining the Golden State Warriors the following season. KD averaged 30 points and 8 rebounds on better than 42% shooting from the field and had 12 blocks across seven games.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo Kevin Durant has scored at least 25 pts in all 7 games of the series.



Only others to do that in all 7 of Conference final- Jordan & LeBron Kevin Durant has scored at least 25 pts in all 7 games of the series. Only others to do that in all 7 of Conference final- Jordan & LeBron

Despite leading the series 3-1, the OKC Thunder managed to throw it all away against the greatest regular season team ever. Durant had three blocks in Games 3, 4 and 6 of that series. That was the last time Kevin Durant played for the Thunder and in the summer he made his decision to join the Golden State Warriors. The rest, as they say, is history, with KD going on to win two championships in three years.

