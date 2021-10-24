Listing the only 3 times when LeBron James scored over 600 points in the NBA Playoffs

Los Angeles Lakers and NBA superstar LeBron James will go down as some of the greatest players in the game of basketball. Since LeBron entered the league in 2003, he's been one of the most dominant players in the league. There's no doubt that basketball fans have watched in awe as LeBron has taken the league by storm with his combination of power and elite athleticism.

What's been even more impressive is some of the performances that LeBron James has had in the NBA Playoffs over the course of his career. What's even more surprising is that LeBron James didn't make the playoffs until his third year in the NBA. Since then, the superstar forward has been one of the most dangerous players to ever step on an NBA court when it came time for the biggest stage. Let's take a look at three years in which LeBron James went on to score more than 600 points in the NBA playoffs.

#3 2011-2012, Bringing a Title to Miami

There's no denying that LeBron James was a force during his Playoff run with the Miami Heat

One of the most impressive years that LeBron James ever had in the NBA Playoffs is when you talk about the type of performance James put on when it mattered the most. LeBron went on to lead the Miami Heat to the NBA Finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder, but many will talk about what James did the previous round for years to come. In the Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics, LeBron would turn into an absolute machine. In that series alone, James would finish averaging 33.6 points and 11.0 rebounds per game. It was a historic series, as the Heat would take down the Celtics in seven games. Eventually, the Heat would go on to win the NBA Finals over the Oklahoma City Thunder. James scored a total of 697 points during the Playoffs.

#2 2014-15, Back in Cleveland

LeBron James had some historic NBA Playoff runs with the Cleveland Cavaliers

This would go on to be the first year in which LeBron James made his return to the Cleveland Cavaliers after spending the previous four seasons as a part of the Miami Heat. In just his first year back with the Cavaliers, James would go on to lead the team to the NBA Finals. They would eventually go on to lose to the Golden State Warriors in six games, but it was clear that James was on a mission to deliver a championship to the city of Cleveland. During the playoffs, LeBron went on to score a total of 601 points.

#1 2017-18, A Historic Run for James

The NBA Finals performance from LeBron James in 2018 was incredible.

It didn't end up being the storybook ending to the season that LeBron James had hoped for. It was an absolutely jaw-dropping display on the basketball court during the playoffs. LeBron would carry the Cleveland Cavaliers back to the NBA Finals, which would be the last time he plays for the team before signing with the Los Angeles Lakers the following year. During that playoff run, James went on to put up terrifying numbers. In every series heading up to the NBA Finals, James would average over 33.0 points per game. In the NBA Finals, LeBron shocked the basketball world as he went on to average 34.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 10.0 assists while shooting 52.7% from the field. It was a special series and it was a clear example of a superstar doing everything in his power to try and bring his team a championship. LeBron would go on to score an impressive 748 total points during the playoffs, which is by far the most of his entire career.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar