Listing the only 3 times Stephen Curry scored 40 points with 0 turnovers

Stephen Curry is widely regarded as the best shooter in NBA history and one of the best point guards in the game. Playing with the Golden State Warriors, Curry has transformed the game of basketball with his pathbreaking style of play.

Curry has been known to put on some ludicrous displays of offensive prowess. While his halfcourt heaves are more normalized now, when Stephen Curry is hot, he is in the realm of unguardable players in the league.

An absolute nightmare for opposition defenses, Curry keeps moving without the ball and the Warriors' system is tailored to allow facilitation of passing and a dynamic offense.

A nifty and flashy passer, Curry does lend himself to turnovers with an average of 3.1 per game for his career. However, considering his offensive upside, it is worth it.

Keeping his offensive brilliance in mind, we take a look at the only three times Stephen Curry has scored 40 points with zero turnovers.

#1 13th January 2019 - Stephen Curry vs the Dallas Mavericks

Stephen Curry was nothing short of incendiary in this game against the Dallas Mavericks. Weaving around the floor, using picks and creating easy buckets off the mismatch, Curry could not be stopped from scoring.

Having missed the previous matchup against the Mavericks in the season, Curry came into the game looking to put on a show. He recorded 48 points on 11 three-pointers made in the game. Mixed with a clutch three to take the lead in the last minute, Stephen Curry truly delivered.

In the process of recording the game-high score, Curry also recorded six rebounds and five assists with an impressive zero turnovers. Stephen Curry scored from all three levels, collapsing the Mavs defense and the Warriors would walk away with a hard fought 119-114 win.

