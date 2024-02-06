Listing 3 triple-doubles of Anthony Davis' career ft. Highlights and more

Anthony Davis posted his third career triple-double to help the LA Lakers pip the Charlotte Hornets on Monday at the Spectrum Center. The 124-118 win saw the Purple and Gold win three games and finish their Grammy trip on a solid 4-2 note. The big, who was listed as questionable ahead of the matchup took the floor and made an immediate impact with 26 points, 15 rebounds and 11 assists. His third triple-double of the season comes after his dominant outing against the Utah Jazz.

His recent performance puts him alongside teammate LeBron James who has three triple-doubles this season. With one less than the 4x NBA champion, Davis trails Nikola Jokic (15), Domantas Sabonis (15), Luka Doncic (9) and Giannis Antetokounmpo (7).

During his time with the New Orleans Pelicans, Davis chalked up his first triple-double — the only change though was that it was blocked in place of assists, and that came against the Jazz as well. Here's a quick look at all three triple-doubles the 9x NBA All-Star has propped up in his decorated career.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Listing Anthony Davis' 3 career triple-doubles

#3. Anthony Davis' 10-block effort vs Utah Jazz | 2018

Rolling back to the time when Anthony Davis was still part of the New Orleans Pelicans. The big went up against the Utah Jazz and dished out 25 points, 11 rebounds and 10 blocks. The result though, wasn't in favor of the Pelicans, as they went down, 116-99. His 40 minutes on the floor saw him record big numbers, but it wasn't enough to get past Donovan Mitchell and Ricky Rubio's offensive blitz.

#2. Davis posts second triple-double vs Jazz | 2024

Incidentally, Anthony Davis' second triple-double came against the Jazz and the result was also another loss, but this time, his performance was in a Lakers jersey. The center led LA in the absence of LeBron James, propping up 15 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists. D'Angelo Russell had a game-high 39 points, but the duo's efforts didn't see a win as LA went down, 132-125.

#3. Recent triple-double vs Charlotte Hornets | 2024

Less than a month after his second triple-double, Davis displayed his dominance on both ends of the floor as he helped the Lakers register a thumping, 124-118 win over the Hornets. He posted 26 points, 15 rebounds and 11 assists as the Lakers, along with James (26 points) and Russell (28 points), took the sting out of the Hornets.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!