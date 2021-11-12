Listing the 3 youngest players in NBA history with 45 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists in a game

The NBA has had some great talent gracing the league over the years. Some show great potential, putting up big numbers as well as involving their teammates. That gives them recognition and confidence to elevate their games as they look to carve out a niche for themselves in NBA history.

Anthony Edwards, the first overall pick of the 2020 NBA Draft, has now joined an exclusive group by bagging 48 points, five rebounds and five assists in a game. It was just another record-setting performance for him as he just keeps getting better.

On that note, here's a look at the three youngest players in NBA history to have achieved this feat:

#3 Anthony Edwards - 20 years, 97 days (2021-22)

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Golden State Warriors

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards put on a show in his last outing against the Golden State Warriors. He went for 48 points, five rebounds and five assists, making him the third-youngest player in NBA history to achieve the landmark. This is only the Ant Man's second season in the league.

Third-youngest player to record 45+ points/5+ rebounds/5+ assists in a game.



Only LeBron James and Brandon Jennings were younger.



🐜 Third-youngest player to record 45+ points/5+ rebounds/5+ assists in a game.Only LeBron James and Brandon Jennings were younger. 🐜 https://t.co/N3Fe5TkuW6

Edwards made 16 of his 27 field goal attempts, shooting seven of 13 from the deep and nine of 12 free throws. Nevertheless, the Timberwolves fell short against the in-form Golden State Warriors.

#2 LeBron James - 20 years, 80 days (2004-05)

Charlotte Hornets vs LA Lakers

LeBron James, drafted by Cleveland as the first pick in 2003, has had one of the best NBA careers. He started his rookie season as a shooting guard, averaging 20.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.9 assists. In his second season in the league, he averaged 42.2 minutes per game, the highest of his career.

mev 🏀 @NBAMev LeBron James has been averaging 25+ ppg since his second year in the league but still isn’t mentioned by most for being one of the greatest scorers of all time. LeBron James has been averaging 25+ ppg since his second year in the league but still isn’t mentioned by most for being one of the greatest scorers of all time.

In the 2004-05 season, LeBron James had a night to remember against the Toronto Raptors. He made 18 shots out of 36 attempts, and went for 56 points. He scored 18 points from the deep and 14 points from the free-throw line.

James added to his scoring with ten rebounds and five assists, making him the second-youngest player in NBA history to join the 45/5/5 club. He did so in only his second season in the league. Incredibly, he did that without subbing out the entire game, but his team fell short against the Jalen Rose-led Toronto Raptors by seven points.

#1 Brandon Jennings - 20 years, 52 days (2009-10)

Toronto Raptors vs Washington Wizards

In the 2009 NBA Draft, Brandon Jennings was picked tenth overall by the Milwaukee Bucks. He had a very short career in the league, due to a torn Achilles tendon in 2015.

Following that, he was moved around a lot, playing for nine seasons with various teams. He showed promise as a rookie in his very first season, averaging 15.5 points, 3.4 rebounds and 5.7 assists.

Brandon Jennings is the youngest player in NBA history to join the 45/5/5 club, achieving the milestone in his very first season.

In his seventh game in the NBA, he scored 55 points, collected five rebounds and dished out five assists in 41 minutes on the floor. He made 21 of his 34 attempted field goals, with a 61.8 FG%. The Milwaukee Bucks ended up winning that game against the Golden State Warriors by four points.

