Listing all 4 of LA Lakers' reported signings on Day 1 of 2021 NBA Free Agency

The LA Lakers had a busy first day in NBA free agency with a flurry of signings, bringing back players with roots in Los Angeles, including center Dwight Howard.

The 2021 offseason revamp began in earnest for the LA Lakers the moment they added Russell Westbrook in a trade with the Washington Wizards during draft day last Thursday.

Westbrook’s addition took up much of the LA Lakers’ cap space for the coming season and virtually set them up to be on the lookout for players who will sign for the veteran minimum.

On Monday, the LA Lakers began the difficult offseason work of building a championship contender around Westbrook, LeBron James, and Anthony Davis, signing four free agents who are familiar to Laker Nation.

All four are on board for the veteran minimum.

Who did LA Lakers sign in 2021 NBA Free Agency?

1. Dwight Howard

Dwight Howard #39 and Danny Green #14 pose for a picture as they receive their championship rings from the Lakers.

After a one-season hiatus from playing in L.A., Dwight Howard returns for his third go-round with the Purple and Gold. Howard won his first career title less than a year ago when he played a crucial role in the LA Lakers’ championship run.

Free agent Dwight Howard is returning to the Lakers, his agent Qais Haider tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 2, 2021

He signed with the Philadelphia 76ers last offseason. Howard will be the primary backup to Marc Gasol in the Lakers’ rotation. Though his range is limited to shots near the rim, including putbacks and alley-oops, he fills a vastly different role for the Lake Show.

Unlike Gasol, who can shoot from as far as the three-point arc, Howard will come off the bench to make the occasional basket near the rim while grabbing offensive boards for second-chance points and protecting the paint at the other end.

Last season, the eight-time All-Star averaged seven points and 8.4 rebounds while making 58.7 percent of his shot attempts.

2. Trevor Ariza

Trevor Ariza #8 attempts a three-point shot in the first half against the Milwaukee Bucks.

The LA Lakers also signed Trevor Ariza, who played a crucial role in the Miami Heat’s run to the playoffs last season, starting in 27 of 30 games.

The 17-year veteran is also returning to the Lakers. Ariza was traded midway through the 2007-08 season and played an integral role in L.A. capturing the 2009 title.

Free agent F Trevor Ariza has agreed to a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, his agents Aaron Mintz, Steven Heumann and Erika Ruiz of @caa_sports tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 2, 2021

Ariza will provide tough defense on the perimeter, guarding the opposing team’s best wing player while also having the ability to slide into the power forward spot in small-ball lineups as he did for the Heat.

He can free up the painted area with his three-point shooting, giving the LA Lakers a veteran 3-and-D presence after the departure of Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.

3. Wayne Ellington

One player who could start for the LA Lakers backcourt alongside Westbrook is Wayne Ellington.

The 6-foot-4 guard, who played for the Lakers in 2014-15, started in 31 of 46 games for the Detroit Pistons last season, putting up 9.6 points while shooting 42.2 percent from three.

Free agent guard Wayne Ellington Jr. has reached an agreement with the Los Angeles Lakers on a one-year deal, his agent Mark Bartelstein of @PrioritySports tells @YahooSports. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) August 2, 2021

He should open up the floor with his three-point shooting, giving Westbrook and James breathing room to drive and Davis a free lane to work in the low post.

4. Kent Bazemore

Kent Bazemore #26 reacts in front of Kyle Lowry #7 and Fred VanVleet #23.

Kent Bazemore played just 23 games for Tinseltown in his first stint with the LA Lakers during the 2013-14 season. He joined the Golden State Warriors last season and came off the bench for most of the year.

Though he averaged just 7.2 points per game, he made a career-high 40.8 percent of his three-point attempts while playing 19.9 minutes a night.

Free agent Kent Bazemore has agreed to a 1-year deal with the Lakers, agent Austin Walton tells @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 3, 2021

If the LA Lakers don’t go with Ellington as their starting shooting guard, they can slot Bazemore into that position.

The 32-year-old ended last season on a high note. He started in his last 17 games for the Warriors, averaging 10.6 points a game while making 42.6 percent from long distance.

That end-of-season performance may have convinced the LA Lakers brass that Bazemore could be a contender to replace Kentavious Caldwell-Pope in the starting lineup next season.

Related: NBA Free Agency Rumors: LA Lakers did not even present a counteroffer to Alex Caruso

Edited by Arjun Panchadar