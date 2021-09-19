Listing the only 4 NBA players to record 20 points, 10 rebounds and 10 blocks during a game in the 21st century

Tallying ten blocks in a game is no mean feat, especially in the modern NBA. That's because offensive players have found a plethora of ways to create an impact scoring-wise.

That has made the job of traditional centers quite demanding, especially in the last few seasons or so. They have adapted well. But only a few are able to impact games at both ends of the floor. However, that wasn't the case when big men dominated the NBA.

Not many centers have produced mind-boggling numbers at both ends of the floor in the same game since the start of the 21st century. The stat-line of 20 points, ten rebounds, and ten blocks has been recorded 40 times in NBA history.

Elmore Smith was the first player to record it in 1974. Till February 2000, this stat-line was registered 36 times, all of them by players playing the center position. But since the turn of the century, only four players in the NBA have achieved the feat, which is evident of the changing role of centers.

On that note, here's a look at the four players to record 20 points, ten rebounds and ten blocks in an NBA game during the 21st century.

#4 Anthony Davis

Anthony Davis in action during an NBA game.

Anthony Davis was the last ever player to record at least 20 points, ten rebounds and ten blocks in an NBA game. He did so in 2018 when he played for the New Orleans Pelicans. AD tallied 25 points, 11 rebounds and ten blocks against the Utah Jazz that night.

Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee Anthony Davis became the first player in more than two years to have a triple double with 10 blocks. Last guy to do that was Hassan Whiteside (who had the previous four) Anthony Davis became the first player in more than two years to have a triple double with 10 blocks. Last guy to do that was Hassan Whiteside (who had the previous four) https://t.co/HJIwOPEi9X

Despite Davis' efforts, the Utah Jazz defeated New Orleans 116-99. Davis has always been a beast, but injuries have stopped him from becoming a dominant center in the NBA. Nonetheless, there is no doubt in his ability to produce such outings in the future.

#3 Hassan Whiteside

Hassan Whiteside in action during an NBA game.

Hassan Whiteside made a remarkable comeback to the NBA after two seasons in China and Lebanon. Since then, the center has averaged 13.3 points, 11.3 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game. He did not have the best of campaigns last year, so he'll hope to bounce back next season.

The then Miami Heat player had one of the best games of his career against the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2015, tallying 22 points, 14 rebounds and ten blocks on the night.

Whiteside remarkably achieved the feat in 34 minutes, but the Heat lost 91-103 on the night.

#2 Dwight Howard

Dwight Howard in action during an NBA game

Dwight Howard is no stranger to producing unthinkable stat-lines. He was one of the most dominant bigs in the league in the late 2000s and early 2010s. The 6' 11" center is one of a handful of players to record 30 rebounds in an NBA game.

While playing for the Orlando Magic, Howard recorded 30 points, 19 rebounds and ten blocks in a game against the OKC Thunder in 2008. Tganks to his efforts, the Magic were 109-92 victors on the night.

#1 Joakim Noah

Former Chicago Bulls star Joakim Noah

Joakim Noah was almost unplayable during his stint with the Chicago Bulls, especially between 2010 and 2014. Noah wasn't a consistent scorer for his team, but did have some games where he scored big.

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko 📅 Seven years ago today, the Bulls' Joakim Noah recorded 23 points, 21 rebounds, and 11 blocks in a 93-82 win over the 76ers.



Noah became just the sixth different player in NBA history to record at least 20 points, 20 rebounds, and 10 blocks in a game. No one has done so since. 📅 Seven years ago today, the Bulls' Joakim Noah recorded 23 points, 21 rebounds, and 11 blocks in a 93-82 win over the 76ers.



Noah became just the sixth different player in NBA history to record at least 20 points, 20 rebounds, and 10 blocks in a game. No one has done so since. https://t.co/HNeq3AMbEl

In 2013 in a game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Noah tallied 23 points, 21 rebounds and 11 blocks, shooting 66.7% from the field.

In the process, he joined Hakeem Olajuwon, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Shawn Bradley, Shaquille O'Neal and Elvin Hayes as the only players to record triple-doubles, tallying at least 20 points, 20 rebounds and 11 blocks.

