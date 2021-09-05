Listing the only 4 NBA players to record 30 rebounds in a game in the 21st century

Rebounding in the NBA is almost a lost art, mainly because of the efficiency of modern-day offenses. However, few active players have managed to effectively clean up the glass at both ends of the floor.

Several factors have resulted in a decline in rebounding in the NBA, perhaps the most important being the number of minutes played. Coaches realize the importance of rest and have prioritized that to keep players healthy.

Wilt Chamberlain holds the record for the most rebounds in a single game; he grabbed 55 against the Philadelphia Warriors in 1960. Bill Russell is a close second, with his highest tally being 51.

NBA Single-game rebounding leaders:



55 - Wilt Chamberlain

51 - Bill Russell

49 - Bill Russell

49 - Bill Russell

45 - Wilt Chamberlain

45 - Wilt Chamberlain

43 - Wilt Chamberlain

43 - Bill Russell

43 - Wilt Chamberlain

42 - Wilt Chamberlain pic.twitter.com/qNpzgABKhM — The Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) April 18, 2020

To put into perspective how absurd Chamberlain's rebounding was, he had 30-rebound games in his rookie season alone compared to every player in the NBA since his retirement. The realm of 40 rebounds in a single game has also been unreachable since he bested Russell by grabbing 42 rebounds in an overtime win against the Boston Celtics in 1969.

While new records are being set in the NBA as the years go by, Chamberlain's single-game rebound numbers will not be going away anytime soon. Thirty-one rebounds in a game is the closest a player in the 21st century.

On that note, here are the four players to have registered 30 rebounds in a single game.

#1 Kevin Love - 31 rebounds

Kevin Love (#0) of the Cleveland Cavaliers

Kevin Love is the first player in the 21st century to record 30+ rebounds in a single NBA game. When he played for the Minnesota Timberwolves, he reached that milestone in a 112-103 victory against the New York Knicks. It was an all-around dominating display from the 5th-overall pick in the 2008 NBA draft.

It’s the 6-year anniversary of Kevin Love posting 31 points, 31 rebounds against the Knicks. Only 30/30 game since 1982. pic.twitter.com/GrKFsWLQdu — The Crossover (@TheCrossover) November 13, 2016

Love became the first player to record a 30-30 game since 1982, tallying 31 points and as many rebounds on November 12, 2010. It was a much-needed win as the Timberwolves were on a 2-7 run early in the season.

On that day, Love went 11 of 26 from the field and converted only one three-point shot from three attempts. Of his 31 rebounds, 12 were on the offensive glass. For a guy who is 6' 8" tall, he did great against bigger players like Amar'e Stoudemire and Danilo Gallinari in the Knicks roster.

