Listing the only 4 NBA players to record 40 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists in a playoff game

The NBA playoffs are where the league's best face off in an extensive series to get to the NBA Finals. With the heavy air of competition, the playoffs are consistently charged. For audiences, this is where some of the NBA's greatest moments happen.

As the playoffs become a battleground for teams, they also look to their stars to rise to the occasion and lead them to a title. With the superstars of the league rising to the challenge, we can witness some of the greatest individual performances in league history.

With triple-doubles becoming the norm in the regular-season due to the brilliance of players like Russell Westbrook and James Harden, we take a look at a specific quality of triple-double in the specific setting of the NBA playoffs.

In this article, we take a look at the only four NBA players to record 40 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists in a playoff game.

#1 Oscar Robertson: 1963 - Cincinnati Royals vs Syracuse Nationals

Oscar Robertson held the record for most triple-doubles for almost 47 years.

Oscar Robertson was the first player in NBA history to average a triple-double in the regular-season. He started his career with the Cincinnati Royals. With 181 triple-doubles recorded over the course of his career, "The Big O" held the record for the most triple-doubles in NBA history until Russell Westbrook broke his record in the 2020-21 NBA season.

But Robertson set himself apart as the first player to record a triple-double of 40 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists in the NBA playoffs. The matchup was against the Syracuse Nationals in the first round of the Eastern Conference. Oscar Robertson recorded 41 points, 15 rebounds and 12 assists in a commanding win over the Nationals.

The Royals won the series in five games. However, their run in the playoffs was thwarted by the formidable Boston Celtics. For the series against Syracuse, Robertson averaged 29.4 points, 13.8 rebounds and 9.6 assists per game.

#2 Charles Barkley: 1993 - Phoenix Suns vs Seattle Supersonics

Charles Barkley was known as "The Round Mound of Rebound" for his ferocious rebounding skill.

Charles Barkley began his career with the Philadelphia 76ers where he emerged as a perennial All-Star and MVP candidate. In 1993, in a blockbuster move, the Phoenix Suns acquired Barkley in his prime.

Barkley was a force of nature. Although undersized for his position at the forward, Barkley recorded a career average of 22.1 points and 11.7 rebounds. In his debut season with the Suns, Barkley also won the NBA MVP, leading the Phoenix Suns to a league-best 62-20 record.

The Suns performed brilliantly in the Western Conference. Barkley put up impressive numbers in every series. His crowning achievement, however, was in the Western Conference Finals against the Seattle Supersonics.

In Game Five, Charles Barkley recorded a triple-double of 43 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists to secure the Suns victory.

Phoenix went on to win the series in seven games. They were eventually defeated by Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls in the NBA Finals.

In the series against Seattle, Charles Barkley averaged 25.6 points, 13.9 rebounds and four assists.

