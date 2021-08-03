Listing all 4 of New York Knicks' reported signings on Day 1 of 2021 NBA Free Agency 

The New York Knicks were an active team during the opening day of the 2021 NBA free agency, as expected.

The Knicks entered free agency as the team with the most cap space available at roughly $54 million. Last season, they made their first NBA Playoffs appearance since the 2012-13 campaign. The Knicks are looking to upgrade their roster to become perennial playoff contenders and eventually challenge for the title.

For that to happen, the New York Knicks will have to be wise with their player acquisitions this summer. They made four signings to kick start their 2021 NBA free agency. Three of them were their own free agents.

It's a good start for the team since they have managed to retain a lot of players for next season. However, they have spent most of their cap space on these acquisitions.

The New York Knicks will be hoping these signings work out for them in the 2021-22 NBA season.

Let's take a look at the four signings they have made so far.

Who did the New York Knicks sign in 2021 NBA free agency?

#1 Nerlens Noel - Center

Nerlens Noel was a coveted free agent center in the 2021 NBA free agency class. He averaged 5.1 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.2 blocks and 1.1 steals per game, playing roughly 24 minutes per contest last season. Noel's defensive style of play fits the New York Knicks' needs for next year as well and he was crucial to the team's success last season.

The New York Knicks re-signed Nerlens Noel for a 3-year deal worth $32 million. As per 2021 NBA free agency rumors, the likes of the Brooklyn Nets, Dallas Mavericks, Charlotte Hornets, and Toronto Raptors were also some of the teams interested in signing him in 2021 NBA free agency.

Free agent C Nerlens Noel is returning to the New York Knicks on a three-year, $32M contract, his agent @GeorgeLangberg tells ESPN. Tom Thibodeau keeps his rim protector. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 2, 2021

#2 Alec Burks - Guard

Alec Burks was the next veteran the New York Knicks managed to re-sign. Burks averaged 12.7 points per game last season. He shot an impressive 41.5% from the three-point line on 5 attempts per game. His scoring and shooting efficiency were pretty lethal, which is one of the major reasons the Knicks were keen on having him back.

The New York Knicks offered him $30 million across three years. Burks would have been a wanted man in 2021 NBA free agency had the New York Knicks chosen not to re-sign him. Quite a lot of contending teams need backcourt depth and scoring off the bench, which Burks can provide.

Free agent G Alec Burks has agreed to a three-year, $30M contract to stay with the New York Knicks, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 2, 2021

#3 Derrick Rose - Guard

Derrick Rose had a terrific run with the New York Knicks in the 2020-21 NBA season. The Knicks got themselves a solid deal when they acquired Rose in a trade with the Detroit Pistons mid-way through the 2020-21 campaign. He averaged 14.9 points and 4.2 assists per game on 48.7% shooting from the floor across 35 games for the Knicks.

Derrick Rose's playoff performance made a huge impact on the New York Knicks, though. He was the Knicks' best player in their first-round series loss to the Atlanta Hawks. Rose averaged a team-high 19.4 points and five assists on 47.6% shooting from the floor. He was also promoted to the starting lineup, making three consecutive starts between Games 3 and 5 of the series.

The likes of the LA Lakers, Dallas Mavericks and Chicago Bulls were some of the teams that were interested in signing the former league MVP. But the New York Knicks were keen to bring him back, and Rose too was happy to stay with the side. He signed a $43 million deal that will span across three years.

Free agent G Derrick Rose has agreed to a three-year, $43M deal to return to the New York Knicks, source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 3, 2021

#4 Evan Fournier (Guard/Forward)

Evan Fournier will be among the new faces in the New York Knicks locker room for next season. Fournier played for the Orlando Magic and Boston Celtics last season. He averaged 17.1 points, 3.1 assists and 1.3 steals per game and also shot 41.3% from beyond the arc.

The New York Knicks failed to re-sign their own free agent Reggie Bullock, who left the franchise to join the Dallas Mavericks for a 3-year $30 million deal. Fournier was mainly signed as a r, and the fact that the Knicks desperately needed to add a swingman who could play at the three.

Fournier is a remarkable shooter and scorer and is an excellent addition to the New York Knicks. He is a significant upgrade on Bullock, who averaged only 10.9 points per game last season. Fournier signed a four-year $78 million deal with the New York Knicks.

Free agent Evan Fournier has agreed to a four-year deal that could be worth as much as $78M with the New York Knicks, source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 3, 2021

