Listing the 4 players to score 1000 points in each of the last 10 NBA seasons

Consistency has been the key to success for every top player in the NBA. A player like LeBron James is a great testament to that. Several players have followed him in this regard as they aim to stay at the top of their game for as long as possible.

Over the last decade or so, the NBA has seen some lethal and consistent scorers. Scoring 1000 points in the league every season is no mean feat, but a few players have done it for a decade.

On that note, here's a look at four players who have scored at least 1000 points in each of their last ten NBA campaigns.

#4 DeMar DeRozan

Many would find it surprising to see the Chicago Bulls' newest acquisition, DeMar DeRozan, on this list. But he has been one of the most consistent scorers in the league in the last ten seasons. The former Toronto Raptors star has scored the sixth-most points in this period, tallying 15,679 points at an average of 21.7 per game.

He played roughly 35 minutes per contest across 722 games for the Toronto Raptors and the San Antonio Spurs. DeRozan will hope he can continue to play with the same level of consistency for the Chicago Bulls as well next season.

#3 Russell Westbrook

Mr. Triple-Double, Russell Westbrook, is next on the list. Westbrook will probably find himself among multiple lists like this for other statistical categories too. That's because he has been one of the most hard-working and consistent players in the league in the last ten seasons.

The LA Lakers' new star has tallied 17,468 points in the last ten seasons. It is the third-highest tally by any player during this period.

Westbrook has scored an average of 25.1 points per game across 697 appearances. He isn't lagging behind in assists and rebounds either, producing nine assists and 8.3 rebounds per outing as well.

#2 LeBron James

Any conversation around LeBron James starts with the word consistency. It's been a key aspect of his longevity in the league as he prepares to enter his 19th campaign in the NBA. James has averaged 25 points per game throughout his stint in the league. The only season he failed to do so was in his rookie campaign in 2003-04.

James has scored 18,005 points in the last ten seasons, second-most by any player on this list, averaging 26.1 points per game across 683 outings.

These numbers continue to prove to be evidence of 'King James' greatness, and why, even at 36 years of age, he continues to be one of the most feared players in the NBA for his opponents.

#1 James Harden

James Harden, the scorer, has dominated the NBA in the last decade. The 'Beard' has had multiple seasons averaging 30 points per game or more. He leads the NBA in scoring in the last ten seasons, tallying a staggering 20,294 points at an average of 28.2 per game.

Harden's game has evolved since he joined the Brooklyn Nets, so the next few seasons of his career might not see him match his staggering scoring exploits of past seasons.

However, there is no doubt in his ability to produce big performances when needed for the Brooklyn Nets, as he donned that role for the Houston Rockets for several years.

