Listing the 5 best moments of the 2021-22 NBA season

The NBA's 75th season was filled with exciting moments from start to finish. The season recently concluded, with the Golden State Warriors crowned as the champions. Similar to its 50th anniversary, the league honored its 75 best players of all time.

Aside from that, the league prepared a ton of things to give fans a chance to enjoy the season. From Nike's Classic and City Edition jerseys to the now iconic "NBA Lane" short film, this season was a treat for a ton of fans.

The season was an amazing gift for fans and players alike. So, let's take a look back at the highlights of this season.

International domination

Reigning MVP Nikola Jokic shoots over Luka Doncic.

In recent seasons, we have seen heaps of international talent leading their teams, in one way or another. Nikola Jokic, Luka Doncic, Joel Embiid and Giannis Antetokounmpo continued to be among the league's best this season.

Jokic, Embiid and Antetokounmpo were finalists for the MVP award. Because of his amazing plays, Jokic, the Denver Nuggets' center, took home his second straight MVP award.

Because of this, they have inspired so many international players who have longed to play in the NBA. The upcoming NBA season might surprise us with more international talent heading to the league.

Coach Gregg Popovich's win record

San Antonio Spurs Gregg Popovich became the winningest coach in the regular season.

Longtime San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich has been an icon throughout his years in the league. Pop, named by the NBA in February as one of its top 15 coaches of all time, has been the cornerstone of the Spurs since the mid-1990s. Pop's record was impressive, as he stayed with the franchise throughout his success and instilled a team style of basketball.

In March, the Spurs beat the Utah Jazz and made history as Pop passed Don Nelson's record of 1,335 wins. Players and coaches from both teams congratulated and honored Pop after the game. One of the most beloved personalities in the league, Popovich has shown time and time again that team-style basketball is the right way to play basketball.

Stephen Curry passing Ray Allen's 3-point record

Golden State Warriors Stephen Curry passes Ray Allen on the all-time 3-point list.

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry had an incredible season. The sharp-shooting guard is well known for being able to knock down 3-pointers. Dubbed by many as the greatest shooter of all-time, Curry's talents helped him change the game of basketball.

The eight-time All-Star was locked in against the New York Knicks in December. With 7:34 remaining in the first quarter, Curry knocked down his 2,974th 3-pointer, passing Ray Allen in the record books.

Warriors on NBCS @NBCSWarriors STEPH CURRY BREAKS RAY ALLEN’S RECORD FOR MOST CAREER 3-POINTERS STEPH CURRY BREAKS RAY ALLEN’S RECORD FOR MOST CAREER 3-POINTERS https://t.co/BYhTe1I5dY

LeBron James moves to No. 2 on all-time scoring list

Los Angeles Lakers v Washington Wizards

Despite the LA Lakers' struggles, LeBron James still managed to make an impact. In March, James passed legendary forward Karl Malone on the all-time scoring list. James scored 38 points as he tried to lead the short-handed Lakers against the Washington Wizards.

Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers LeBron James moves to number 2 on the NBA all-time regular season scoring list. LeBron James moves to number 2 on the NBA all-time regular season scoring list. https://t.co/4XJNlHBcfu

Despite not being able to secure the win, it was still a moment to be celebrated. One of the most influential athletes of all time, the 19-year veteran looks like he's not done yet and is looking to get back strong next season.

James, with 37,062 points, may surpass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's record of 38,387 next season.

The 75th Anniversary Team

The 75th Anniversary Team honored at the 2022 NBA All-Star game in Cleveland.

To many, the 75th Anniversary Team was the highlight of the season. Players from all eras gathered together for one special event. The All-Star game featured legends of the game from the past to the present. Celebrities like Spike Lee, Tiffany Haddish and Grammy award-winner Usher all took to the stage as the NBA presented the 75 best players in its history.

It did involve a bit of controversy. Dwight Howard, Vince Carter, Yao Ming and more did not make the team despite having incredible careers. Still, the event was widely celebrated as the legends of the game assembled.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far