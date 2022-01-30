Listing the 5 best NBA All-Star game performances of the last decade

Whenever the dates are announced for an NBA season, one of the first things fans look for is the NBA All-Star Weekend dates.

The weekend is packed with exciting matchups and events like the three-point shooting contest that culminates with the All-Star Game. An exclusive list of players are invited for the game, featuring largely the 24 best players in the league.

These games generally tend to be less physical, and are more focused on putting on a show for fans as the players do not risk getting injured and derailing their season. However, the 2020 NBA All-Star Game, after the passing of the late great Kobe Bryant, embodied everything Bryant stood for.

There have been some incredible individual performances in All-Star games over the years from the likes of LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Kawhi Leonard and Russell Westbrook. On that note, here's a look at the five best NBA All-Star performances of the last decade:

#5 Russell Westbrook - 2017 NBA All-Star Game

Russell Westbrook at practice ahead of the game

One of the biggest highlights of Russell Westbrook's illustrious career is his performances at the 2017 NBA All-Star Game.

Coming into the weekend, Westbrook was left out as a starter, despite being a prohibitive favorite to win the MVP after averaging a triple double for the season. Fast forward to the game, and Westbrook put on a show.

⚡️ @TheWestbrookEra TB to Russell Westbrook’s historic 2017 All Star Game:



- 41 Points

- 16-26 from the FG (62%)

- 7-13 from 3 (54%)

- 7 Assists

- 5 Rebounds



Still can’t believe he was a reserve this season 🤦🏿‍♂️. Vote Russ for the All Star Game this year y’all please.



TB to Russell Westbrook’s historic 2017 All Star Game:- 41 Points- 16-26 from the FG (62%)- 7-13 from 3 (54%)- 7 Assists - 5 ReboundsStill can’t believe he was a reserve this season 🤦🏿‍♂️. Vote Russ for the All Star Game this year y’all please.https://t.co/vgAAacdCkF

He played like a man possessed, dropping 41 points, collecting five rebounds and dishing out seven assists. He shot the ball at nearly 54% from beyond the arc and more than 61% from the field, doing so in just under 20 minutes of action.

Westbrook certainly took it personally after not being included as a starter. He would go on to win the MVP award that season for the Oklahoma City Thunder, and averaged a triple double for the campaign.

#4 Kawhi Leonard - 2020 NBA All-Star Game

Kawhi Leonard with the All-Star MVP award

The first recipient of the Kobe Bryant MVP award, Kawhi Leonard, had the best performance in arguably the greatest All-Star Game ever.

Playing with vigor and passion, the game encapsulated everything the late great Bryant stood for. The stars put on an absolute show, with Team LeBron winning the game.

NBA @NBA Kawhi Leonard scores 30 PTS and hits 8 triples to lead #TeamLeBron to victory in the 2020 #NBAAllStar Game and win the Kia NBA All-Star Game Kobe Bryant MVP Award! #KiaAllStarMVP Kawhi Leonard scores 30 PTS and hits 8 triples to lead #TeamLeBron to victory in the 2020 #NBAAllStar Game and win the Kia NBA All-Star Game Kobe Bryant MVP Award! #KiaAllStarMVP https://t.co/HNQtL17fHH

Leonard dropped 30 points, collected seven boards, dished out four assists, and recorded two steals. He shot the ball at better than 61% from the field and more than 57% from the perimeter.

Leonard converted eight three-pointers from 14 attempts on the night. With the game going down to the wire, he maintained his cool, and led the scoring for both teams.

#3 Anthony Davis - 2017 NBA All-Star Game

Anthony Davis at the 2017 All-Star Game

At just 23, Anthony Davis took the All-Star Game by storm with his incredible performance in the 2017 edition of the event.

Davis dropped a mammoth 52 points and collected ten rebounds, including four offensive boards. He did so at better than 66% shooting from the field, and he did not attempt a single shot from range.

It was a record-breaking night for Davis, as he officially held the record for the most points by a player in the history of the NBA All-Star Game. Playing for the New Orleans Pelicans at the time, Davis was awarded his fourth selection in 2017, where he put the NBA on notice with this performance.

