Listing the 5 most expensive cars owned by Steph Curry

Steph Curry is one of the best players in NBA history. The Golden State Warriors point guard has completely changed the way basketball is played. This has earned him a lot of money.

Thanks to his incredible shooting skills, Curry is now the highest-paid player in the league. He will receive more than $48 million next season. Some of this money has spent on cars.

Curry has an impressive collection of vehicles. In this article, we will take a look at the most expensive cars Steph Curry owns.

5. Cadillac Escalade ESV - $77,000

Cadillac Escalade is a fantastic luxury car (Image via Getty Images)

The Cadillac Escalade ESV is the perfect SUV for those who want both performance and luxury. Steph Curry can definitely afford both, which is why he's added the vehicle to his collection.

The vehicle weighs more than 6,000 pounds. But the 6.2-liter engine with 420 horse power is more than enough to give it an extra boost.

4. Tesla Model X 90D - $121,000

The Warriors sharpshooter has many gas guzzlers in his garage, but Tesla Model X is an exception. This electric car is eco-friendly. The SUV weighs over 5,000 pounds, but it performs well. It can reach up to 155 miles per hour (250 km/h). It costs more than $120,000, but it's definitely worth it.

3. Mercedes Benz G55 - $130,000

Steph Curry got his own customized Mercedes Benz G55. This fantastic vehicle is a classic. Even though it's much older than the other vehicles on this list, it's still a beast and costs a lot of money.

The G-Wagon is perfect for both off-road and urban driving. Its 493 horse-power engine makes it extremely fast.

2. Porsche Panamera Turbo S - $180,000

Curry loves SUVs, but he also has a few cars in his impressive vehicle collection. Porsche Panamera Turbo S is one of the fastest cars in the world. Its design and performances are incredible.

It can reach 60 miles per hour in only three seconds. The maximum speed of the car is 195 mph. There is no doubt that this sedan is the perfect luxury car for anyone who can afford it.

1. Porsche 911 GT3 RS, valued at more than $200,000, is Steph Curry's most expensive car

Porsche 911 is a fantastic car with amazing performances (Image via Getty Images)

Curry's most expensive car is a Porsche 911 GT3 RS. This two-seat coupe has amazing performances. It is perfect for those who love to get the most out of their vehicle.

Its 4.0-liter engine with 520 horse power is enough to make it reach 60 miles per hour in three seconds. Its 911 design is classic. It costs north of $200,000, making it the most expensive car in Steph Curry's collection.

