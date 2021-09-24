Listing the only 5 members of the NBA's 15,000 points and 10,000 assists club

In the NBA, the point guard is required to facilitate the offense by commanding the floor and opening up spaces with passes and movement. The statistic that plays a key role in determining a point guard's playmaking ability is often the assist.

The game has seen many great point guards, such as Magic Johnson and Isiah Thomas in the past and the stylistically different Stephen Curry and Kyrie Irving in the modern era.

While point guards should be able to present themselves as legitimate scoring threats, the assist is what sets them apart from most other positions.

While stats aren't everything in the game of basketball, they are an effective benchmark for recording certain achievements.

In this article, we list the five members of the NBA's 15,000 points and 10,000 assists club.

#1 Steve Nash - 17,387 points, 10,335 assists

Steve Nash calls a play for the Brooklyn Nets as their head coach.

Steve Nash is one of the greatest point guards of all time. A floor general on par with the best, the Canadian could run an offense and create options for his teammates with unparalleled superiority.

Over the course of his 17-year long career, Nash recorded career totals of 17,387 points and 10,335 assists. A two-time NBA MVP with the Phoenix Suns, he had career averages of 14.3 points and 8.5 assists per game.

While he was never the predominant scoring threat for the Suns, his ability to make everyone else on his team an offensive threat is what made him great.

Running the pick-and-roll to perfection with Amare Stoudemire, Nash was an instant offensive threat for D'Antoni's Phoenix Suns.

Timeless Sports @timelesssports_



@SteveNash 🎯 (2007) Steve Nash somehow hits Grant Hill on the money for the assist. (2007) Steve Nash somehow hits Grant Hill on the money for the assist.



@SteveNash 🎯 https://t.co/eZiH8Q3oCk

Steve Nash currently serves as the head coach of the Brooklyn Nets, an offensive juggernaut in its own right.

#2 Jason Kidd - 17,529 points, 12,091 assists

Jason Kidd as an assistant coach for the LA Lakers at Summer League

Jason Kidd is one of the best true point guards of all time. With a natural feel for the game and a ridiculously high basketball IQ, the 48-year-old always saw the game develop a few steps ahead.

Kidd recorded 17,529 points and 12,091 assists over the course of his long and successful 19-year NBA career. With career averages of 12.6 points and 8.7 assists per game, he was not only a gifted offensive mind but also an elite defensive player. Gathering nine NBA All-Defensive team nominations, Kidd was a threat on both ends of the floor.

Jason Kidd has enjoyed success in multiple franchises. He and the New Jersey Nets went to the NBA Finals in consecutive seasons but failed to walk away with a win. However, he won his first NBA title with the Dallas Mavericks, led by Dirk Nowitzki, in 2011.

Jason Kidd is currently the head coach of the Dallas Mavericks after he spent time being an assistant coach to the LA Lakers.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh