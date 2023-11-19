Listing only 5 NBA players to record at least 30 points and 15 assists with 0 turnovers

The NBA has a lot of records held by a plethora of players. These include points scored, rebounds grabbed and assists registered. There are also players who do special things in games that go beyond stats. These are moments where players do things that are unexpected and stand out.

In the NBA's illustrious history, only a select few players have managed the remarkable feat of 30 or more points, along with 15 or more assists while registering zero turnovers in a game.

This elite club is reserved for the basketball virtuosos who not only demonstrated exceptional scoring prowess but also exhibited an uncanny ability to distribute the ball flawlessly without committing a turnover.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

On that note, let's take a look at the five NBA players in this elite club.

LeBron James and four other NBA stars who've recorded 30+ points and 15+ assists with 0 turnovers

Here are the five players:

1) Tyrese Haliburton (2023)

Indiana Pacers vs Philadelphia 76ers

Tyrese Haliburton is the latest addition to this very special club. He recently notched up the accolade against the Philadelphia 76ers when he put up 33 points, 15 assists and zero turnovers.

Haliburton is known to be a pass-first guy. However, when a player is feeling hot on a particular night, even pass-first guys drop huge scoring numbers on their adversaries.

2) James Harden (2021)

NBA - James Harden playing for the Nets

Say what you want about James Harden, but there's no denying that he's still one of the best players to play the game despite his recent decline.

Before Tyrese Haliburton joined their ranks, Harden was the latest player to score at least 30 points and 15 assists with zero turnovers, doing so in 2021.

3) LeBron James (2018)

NBA - LeBron James playing for the Cavs

While LeBron James is still dominating the game despite approaching 39, some may argue that 2018 LeBron was his best individual year.

Back then, James had a more all-around game given how his jump shot was more consistent compared to prior years. In one of the games that season, LBJ scored 35 points and 17 assists without committing aa turnover.

4) Chris Paul (2009)

NBA - Chris Paul playing for the Hornets

Like Haliburton, Chris Paul is also known to be a pass-first guy. His on-the-dot passing is what helped him earn the moniker "Point God". However, in 2009, the "Point God" combined his passing prowess with some scoring when he put up 32 points and 15 assists.

5) John Stockton (1989)

John Stockton

If we're going to talk about pass-first players, John Stockton was the ultimate point guard back in his era. He was one of the very few guards who was unselfish and distributed the basketball.

However, there came a time in 1989 when the Utah Jazz needed him to do more than just pass the ball. In one of their games that year, Stockton put up 33 points and 15 assists without a turnover.