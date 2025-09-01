Listing only 5 players to record EuroBasket triple-double ft. Luka Doncic

On Sunday, Luka Doncic became the fifth player in FIBA EuroBasket history to record a triple-double, putting up 26 points, 10 rebounds, and 11 assists to lead Slovenia to their first win at the expense of Belgium, 86-69.
The LA Lakers star also shot 9-of-23 from the field and 2-of-11 from three.
There are only five players who have done such a feat in the history of the tournament, including Doncic.
Here is the list of the four other triple-double performers in EuroBasket:
Players to record EuroBasket triple-double
Mateusz Ponitka
Before Doncic, Poland's Mateusz Ponitka was the last player to put up a triple-double stat line in a EuroBasket game, doing it in 2022. Ponitka put up 26 points, 16 rebounds, and 10 assists to become the fourth player to do so in EuroBasket history.
Coincidentally, Ponitka did it in a game against Doncic's Slovenia, leading them to a win in the Group Phase. Ponitka completed the triple-double early in the fourth quarter.
Ponitka and Doncic again faced off to open the 2025 tournament last week, with Poland standing tall once more.
Andrei Mandache
In 2017, Romania's Andrei Mandache became the first player in 22 years at that time to record a triple-double after leading his national team to a loss against Montenegro.
Mandache had 14 points, 10 rebounds, and 11 assists, but it was not enough to score a win against Montenegro.
Toni Kukoc
Chicago Bulls legend and Croatian sensation Toni Kukoc was among the first to tally the traditional triple-double stat line using points, rebounds, and assists.
Kukoc put up 15 points, 12 rebounds, and 11 assists against Finland to lead Croatia in a 92-77 win.
Kukoc, who was a three-time NBA champion, led his national team to the 1995 EuroBasket bronze medal.
Stojan Vrankovic
While FIBA has yet to consider Stojan Vranjovic's triple-double officially, he is remembered by fans as the pioneer of triple-doubles in Eurobasket.
The Croatian big man tallied 12 points, 13 rebounds, and 10 blocks in a game during the bronze-medal game between Croatia and Greece.
Back then, blocks were yet to be digitized, so FIBA had not ratified the stats.
