Top 5 playoffs series where LeBron James had more than 30 turnovers 

It is no exaggeration to say that Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has had to carry the weight of his team's expectations throughout his career. Everywhere he goes, he is the main man and nothing less than a championship is acceptable. With so much responsibility came some ridiculous performances.

A four-time NBA Finals MVP and champion with three different teams, LeBron James has produced some of the most memorable clutch performances. James' ability to score the basket at will and know-how to set up teammates has made him the closest thing to a perfect team player.

However, with excessive ball-handling duties comes turnovers. Turnovers are part of the game no matter how hard one tries not to commit them. With that in mind, here we look at his top five playoff series where LeBron James had more than 30 turnovers.

#5. Vs Golden State Warriors - 31 turnovers

This series was arguably the greatest achievement of LeBron James' illustrious career. Down 3-1 to the greatest regular-season team ever assembled - the Golden State Warriors, LeBron James was a man on a mission - to bring a championship to Cleveland. King James averaged 29.7 points, 8.9 assists and 11.3 rebounds in the 2016 NBA Finals while shooting better than 49% from the field. However, he did have 31 turnovers in the series.

LeBron recorded seven turnovers in Game 2 and Game 4 of the series. Going down 3-1, the Cleveland Cavaliers truly had their backs against the wall. But time and time again, LeBron James pulls out moments of magic out of thin air. Despite having five turnovers in Game 7, King James dropped 27 points, dished out 11 assists and collected 11 boards as the Cavs did the unthinkable and won the series 4-3.

#4. Vs Detroit Pistons - 31 turnovers

In just his third year in the league, LeBron James was a young pup when going up against the Detroit Pistons in the 2006 Eastern Conference Semifinals. James recorded 31 turnovers in this series that went the distance, but also averaged 26.6 points, 6 assists and 8.6 rebounds while shooting better than 44% from the field.

LeBron conceded eight turnovers (series-high) in a Game 4 win over the Pistons and seven turnovers in a Game 6 loss. Playing as the clear underdogs, LeBron James and company took the Detroit Pistons to seven games and this was an early indication of LeBron's potential.

