Listing 5 reasons why the Boston Celtics are the favorites to win the NBA title

The Boston Celtics continue to look like one of the top teams to beat in the NBA Playoffs. After their impressive sweep over the Brooklyn Nets, Boston is now getting prepared to take on the winner of the series between the Milwaukee Bucks and Chicago Bulls. After struggling to find their groove throughout the first half of the 2021-22 NBA season, Boston quickly became one of the most dominant teams after the all-star break.

The Celtics have been one of the most dangerous teams in the league, thanks mainly to their ability to take over a game on the defensive side of the ball. After an eye-opening sweep in the first round against Brooklyn, the Celtics are now looking like one of the top teams in the NBA and have their eyes set on a lengthy playoff run.

Here's a look at five reasons why the Boston Celtics are the favorites to win the NBA title.

#5 Bench Depth

Boston Celtics v Brooklyn Nets - Game Four

Throughout the 2021-22 NBA season, the Boston Celtics have looked to their bench to continue to provide crucial contributions. During the Celtics' impressive turnaround, the bench has started to blossom in limited minutes. Veteran big man Daniel Theis, who was acquired at the trade deadline, has become a valuable asset in the rotation. Also acquired during the season was former San Antonio Spurs guard Derrick White. The veteran guard has become one of the main assets off the bench for the Celtics, showcasing his playmaking and feel for the game.

Pardon My Take @PardonMyTake Payton Prichard gets TD going Payton Prichard gets TD going https://t.co/1mQWsfUNzz

Another player who has started to become a big-time contributor for the Celtics has been young guard Payton Pritchard. After playing limited minutes throughout the first half of the year, Pritchard has started to make his presence felt, especially when it comes to his impressive play in the first round of the NBA playoffs. With a starting five that has plenty of firepower, the Celtics' bench has started to blossom.

#4 Rotation

Boston Celtics veteran Al Horford

The Boston Celtics roster continues to have an impressive amount of depth. The underrated storyline for the Celtics team is that they have figured out a rotation that continues to provide them with a consistent punch on both sides of the floor. With the development of rising star Robert Williams at center, veterans Al Horford and Daniel Theis have given Boston two experienced bigs that can play multiple positions.

Jackson Frank @jackfrank_jjf Grant Williams was tremendously good in his role this series. Heck of a player for Boston. Grant Williams was tremendously good in his role this series. Heck of a player for Boston. https://t.co/ShnG2cr3AD

Horford continues to be one of the most important pieces of the puzzle for the Celtics. He has the ability to be a standout defender while also spacing the floor with his outside shooting. Another player who has become a sensational asset for the Celtics is young forward Grant Williams. The 6'6" forward has taken serious strides with his outside shot this year and was outstanding on the defensive side of the floor in the opening round against the Nets.

#3 Jaylen Brown

Boston Celtics wing Jaylen Brown

While Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum was sensational in the opening round, Jaylen Brown continues to be one of the most important pieces to the puzzle for this team. Brown has been the 1-2 punch with Tatum for the Celtics throughout the year. Although he struggled with shooting from deep in the opening round, Brown has the ability to take over games at any moment.

With Brown continuing to show up in big moments, the Celtics are going to have a dangerous combination moving forward throughout the playoffs. If Brown can start to find his groove at a more consistent level, the Celtics will become that much more dangerous. In the opening round against the Nets, Brown went on to post averages of 22.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 2.5 steals per game while shooting 49.3% from the field.

#2 Jayson Tatum's Rise

Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum

One of the NBA's top rising stars, Boston Celtics wing Jayson Tatum sent a message to the rest of the league with his performance in the first round. Since the All-Star break, Tatum has looked to flip a switch and has been a dominant two-way player for the Celtics. After an eye-opening performance from Tatum in the first round against the Nets, it looks as if the young superstar could be taking the next leap in terms of his development.

Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_



30:23 matchup time

139 possessions

12 PTS

3-18 FG

16.7 FG%

0-5 3PT

12 TO

2 BLK

2 shooting fouls Final stats for Jayson Tatum as primary defender on Kevin Durant , per NBA tracking:30:23 matchup time139 possessions12 PTS3-18 FG16.7 FG%0-5 3PT12 TO2 BLK2 shooting fouls Final stats for Jayson Tatum as primary defender on Kevin Durant, per NBA tracking:30:23 matchup time139 possessions12 PTS3-18 FG16.7 FG%0-5 3PT12 TO2 BLK2 shooting fouls

Although Tatum has been known for his offensive weaponry, his play on the defensive side of the ball, as of late, has turned him into an all-around threat. Tatum went on to defend Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant for the majority of the opening round and showcased his ability to be a lockdown defender. If Tatum can continue to play at this type of level, Boston is going to have a serious chance of making a run toward the NBA Finals. He went on to post averages of 29.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 7.3 assists per game while shooting 45.6% from the field and 41.9% from three-point range against the Nets.

#1 Defense

Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart

The turnaround during the 2021-22 NBA regular season for the Boston Celtics started with the team's defense. Since the All-Star break, no team in the NBA has been as dominant on the defensive side of the ball as the Celtics. Boston looked like a team that was finally starting to find their groove as they headed into this year's NBA Playoffs. That's when the Celtics went on to put on an absolute clinic when it came to defending the dangerous offensive combination of Brooklyn Nets superstars Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant.

Matt Brooks @MattBrooksNBA Kevin Durant on the Celtics: "They're just a better team... This is the best defense in the league." Kevin Durant on the Celtics: "They're just a better team... This is the best defense in the league."

If the Celtics can continue to be this dominant on the defensive side of the ball, there's a chance that they'll be considered as one of the top defensive teams in NBA history. With Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart continuing to impress, as well as getting defensive anchor Robert Williams healthy and back in the mix moving forward, the Celtics could have the tools to make a run at an NBA title.

