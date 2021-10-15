Listing the 6 40-point triple-doubles of LeBron James' NBA career

LeBron James has a unique ability to impact the game in multiple ways. He can score, assist and defend at a high level to help his team get through crunch situations. It is what makes him one of the greatest players to have ever played in the NBA.

The four-time MVP has recorded 99 triple-doubles throughout his career due to his all-around prowess. It is the second-highest tally among active players, and the fifth-most overall.

LeBron James' hasn't had many high-scoring triple-doubles; he has tallied just six of them in which he has scored at least 40 points or more. On that note, here's a look at the six 40-point triple-doubles of James:

#6 Cleveland Cavaliers vs Milwaukee Bucks - 2005

LeBron James' first-ever 40-point triple-double came when he was only 20. He was playing for the Cleveland Cavaliers at the time. James achieved the feat against the Milwaukee Bucks during a regular-season game.

He registered exactly 40 points and ten rebounds, and had as many assists. He shot 57% from the field, including 53.8% from the three-point line. James led the Cavs to a 98-81 win in that game.

#5 Cleveland Cavaliers vs Boston Celtics - 2006

LeBron James had to shoulder a lot of responsibility during his younger days with the Cleveland Cavaliers. He was the only All-Star on the team for several years. James often found himself leading the scoring charts for the Cavs.

One such instance came during a regular-season game in 2006 against the Boston Celtics. James had 43 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists in that contest. He shot 50% from the field. Interestingly, the 4-time NBA champion went 0-for-5 from the three-point line, but was still able to produce a high-scoring game. The Cavs won that game 113-109.

#4 Cleveland Cavaliers vs Denver Nuggets - 2010

It took LeBron James at least four years to record the third 40-point triple-double of his NBA career. The Denver Nuggets were at the receiving end of one of James' most efficient games.

He scored 43 points, 13 rebounds and 15 assists in that match. Unfortunately, the Cavs ended up losing the game, as Carmelo Anthony's 40-point outing helped the Nuggets register a 118-116 win over James and co.

#3 Cleveland Cavaliers vs Indiana Pacers - 2017

LeBron James' fourth 40-point triple-double of his career came seven years after he recorded his third. It came against the Paul George-led Indiana Pacers in 2017. James registered 41 points, 16 rebounds and 11 assists in that contest that went into overtime.

The then 32-year-old James played a whopping 52 minutes in the game. He shot 55.2% from the field, helping his team win the game 135-130.

#2 Cleveland Cavaliers vs Milwaukee Bucks - 2018

The Milwaukee Bucks have been at the receiving end of several special performances by LeBron James. The former Cleveland Cavaliers talisman recorded 40 points, 12 rebounds and ten assists during a regular-season game against Giannis Antetokounmpo and co. in 2018.

The Cavs won the game 124-117 behind LeBron James' heroics. James was the only player to cross the 20-point mark for his team in that game. His performance ended up being key to the eventual outcome of the match.

#1 Cleveland Cavaliers vs Philadelphia 76ers - 2018

LeBron James was on a tear during the 2017-18 NBA season. He recorded his second 40-point triple-double of the season and seventh of his career against the Philadelphia 76ers.

James registered a staggering 44 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists in that matchup. He shot 58.6% from the field and 50% from the three-point line.

The Cavs ended up losing that contest, though, as the Sixers edged them 132-130 behind 25+ point outings from Ben Simmons and JJ Redick.

