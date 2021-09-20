Listing the only 6 active NBA players to record 20 assists in a game

Over the years, the NBA has had players who have been exceptional playmakers. Some of them take immense pride in being facilitators for their teammates, which has helped them register unreal stats in terms of assists.

Tallying 20 assists in a single game seems like an improbable task, but at least 40 players in NBA history have achieved the feat. Some have even recorded multiple games with 20 assists or more.

Only six active players have recorded 20-assist games in their careers, though. On that note, here's a look at the six players:

#6 Luka Doncic

Luka Doncic in action during an Olympic game.

Luka Doncic is the last player to record a 20-assist game in the NBA. He achieved the feat against the Washington Wizards in the 2020-21 season. He also had 31 points and 12 rebounds on the night. Doncic's performance helped the Mavs record a close 125-124 win on the night.

Doncic came close to tallying 20 assists in a game multiple times during that campaign. His ability to impact games in multiple ways is remarkable. The fact that he was just 21 when he recorded 20 assists against the Wizards makes it even more special. His high basketball IQ has been a key reason behind his rise to superstardom.

#5 John Wall

John Wall warms up before an NBA game.

John Wall was rapidly developing into one of the best point guards in the NBA before injuries slowed his growth. Along with his ability to score from all three levels, he is also an excellent playmaker. He was at the peak of his playmaking prowess between 2015 and 2017.

Wall has had games where he has dished out at least 15 dimes. He breached the 20-assist mark once in his career. That happened during a game between the Washington Wizards and the Chicago Bulls. Wall did not have an efficient night with his scoring and shooting, tallying just 14 points on 30.8% FG shooting.

But his brilliant playmaking, dishing out 20 dimes, made all the difference, as he led the Wizards to a 112-107 win.

#4 Reggie Jackson

Reggie Jackson pictured during an NBA playoff game.

Reggie Jackson was on a tear during his initial years with the Detroit Pistons. The now LA Clippers guard had several games where he filled the box score with video-game-like numbers.

One such instance was against the Memphis Grizzlies in a regular-season matchup in March 2015. Jackson tallied 20 assists to go with 23 points in that game. It was one of the best games of his career in a Pistons uniform. In the process, he became just the fourth player in franchise history to record at least 20 points and as many assists in a single game.

Jackson's efforts in the match helped the Detroit Pistons end a ten-game losing streak and beat the Grizzlies 105-95. The LA Clippers will hope Jackson finds that form again when he takes to the court in the upcoming campaign.

