Listing all 6 Miami Heat's reported signings on Day 1 of 2021 NBA Free Agency

It was always expected that the Miami Heat would make a big splash in the 2021 NBA Free Agency window, and they didn't disappoint on the first day.

After an unsuccessful campaign where they went from being NBA finalists to getting swept by the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round of the playoffs, it was likely the Heat would make changes.

Moreover, they needed to bring back their own free agents who could make a difference this campaign and provide value for money. On day one of the 2021 NBA Free Agency, they wasted no time in preparing their roster for the season ahead.

On that note, here's a look at six players the Miami Heat have signed in the 2021 NBA free agency:

#1 Kyle Lowry - Guard

The Miami Heat were able to pick up Lowry ahead of several rivals.

Kyle Lowry became one of the most-coveted players in this year's NBA free agency when the veteran point guard didn't move at the midseason trade deadline as many thought he would. The Philadelphia 76ers, LA Lakers, New York Knicks and New Orleans Pelicans were all strongly linked with the six-time All-Star, but the Miami Heat eventually snapped him up.

In a three-year sign-and-trade deal, Kyle Lowry will earn approximately $90 million with the Heat, while the Toronto Raptors received Goran Dragic and sophomore forward Precious Achiuwa in return.

The announcement was one of the biggest, if not the biggest, to come out on the first night of free agency trading and is yet another great piece of business done by Miami Heat president Pat Riley.

Lowry should help the franchise become competitive again at the top of the East and provide the sort of consistent creativity and scoring in offense they sorely lacked in 2020-21. His defensive astuteness and tenacity should also fit in well with the Heat's playing style.

#2 PJ Tucker - Forward

PJ Tucker was key in the Milwaukee Bucks' title-winning season.

In what was perhaps the most surprising move on Day 1 of the 2021 NBA free agency, the Miami Heat were able to go under the radar and bring in veteran forward PJ Tucker.

Having just won his first championship with the Milwaukee Bucks, the expectation was that the 36-year-old would re-sign with the champions. However, negotiations reportedly broke down, and Miami were willing to offer him a 2-year, $15 million deal, which adds more defensive firepower and playoff experience to their roster.

Tucker was key in the Bucks' title run, particularly in defense, where he consistently picked up some of the best players in the game, including Kevin Durant in the series against the Brooklyn Nets. He is a tenacious competitor like Lowry, and should add aggression and rebounding to the Heat's already-strong defense.

#3 Duncan Robinson - Guard/Forward

Miami Heat shooter Duncan Robinson

Not only have the Miami Heat made some key additions to their roster in free agency, but they also extended four of their own free agents' tenures. The most important of them was that of sharpshooter Duncan Robinson.

Robinson signed the biggest contract ever by an undrafted NBA player on Monday night, earning $90 million across five years. Although he struggled for consistency at times last season, the Miami Heat need all the offensive firepower they can get for the campaign ahead, so re-signing the shooting guard was a no-brainer.

Duncan Robinson with the 4-point play 💪 pic.twitter.com/IkBleOXiVj — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 9, 2021

Robinson has shot above 40% from the deep for the past two campaigns, and averaged over 13 points per game. He is a reliable perimeter scorer who complements the Heat's superstars well as an unselfish player in offense, and knows his role in the team.

#4 Gabe Vincent - Guard

Gabe Vincent will return to the Miami Heat.

The Miami Heat also chose to re-sign backup point guard Gabe Vincent. After the franchise parted ways with Goran Dragic and other backcourt options, Kendrick Nunn and Victor Oladipo's futures look to be elsewhere, so keeping Vincent was essential.

Vincent played in 50 games last season for the Heat, averaging 4.8 points and 1.3 assists on 13 minutes per contest, although it is likely his game time could increase in the upcoming campaign.

The 25-year-old has returned from representing Nigeria at the Tokyo Olympics, where he put up six points, 1.7 assists and 1.3 steals per game. He will be playing in the Miami Heat's Summer League outfit, and will hope to receive some significant playing time to prove his worth.

#5 Max Strus - Forward

Miami Heat forward Max Strus

Another player who will feature for the Miami Heat in their Summer League schedule is Max Strus. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the small forward featured in just 39 games for the franchise last season, averaging 6.1 points per contest and shooting at 45% from the field.

The former two-way player inked a new two-year deal worth $3.5 million with the Heat, and will look to have some consistency this season after suffering an ACL tear in his rookie campaign with the Chicago Bulls.

#6 Dewayne Dedmon - Center

Dewayne Dedmon defends Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Dewayne Dedmon will continue to be the Miami Heat's backup center for Bam Adebayo, with the free agent's stay extended down in South Beach.

The veteran big man played in 20 contests for the Heat last season, and provided some solid minutes in the paint when Adebayo sat out. In fact, Miami outscored their opponents by 15.9 points per 100 possessions when Dedmon was on court.

Free agent center Dewayne Dedmon has agreed to a one-year deal to return to the Miami Heat, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 3, 2021

Dedmon provided grit and veteran toughness to the Heat frontcourt, averaging 7.1 points and 5.4 rebounds in 13 minutes per game during the regular season.

