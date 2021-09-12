Listing the only 6 NBA players to average 25+ points per game on 65% True Shooting in a season

The NBA has seen players register staggering numbers over the years. There are several exclusive record clubs only a few players are a part of.

One such record is for a player averaging 25+ points per game on 65% true shooting throughout the whole season. Only six NBA stars have managed to have at least one such campaign in their career.

True shooting percentage is a measure of a player's overall shooting efficiency. Field goals, including 3-pointers and free throws made, are all taken into account.

On that note, let's take a look at the only six players to have achieved the feat of scoring 25+ points per game on 65% true shooting in an NBA season.

#6 Amar'e Stoudemire

Amar'e Stoudamire of the Phoenix Suns in action during an NBA Playoff game in 2008.

Six-time All-Star Amar'e Stoudamire was the fourth player in NBA history to average 25+ points per game on 65% true shooting. He was one of the most efficient scoring bigs in the league between 2003 and 2011. He averaged over 20 points per game seven times in his career.

He was a decent free-throw shooter for a big man and had multiple seasons during which he shot over 80% from the charity stripe.

Stoudamire had one of the best league campaigns of his career in the 2007-08 season. He averaged 25.2 points, 9.1 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game. Stoudamire shot 59% from the field and 80.5% from the foul line.

This remarkable shooting efficiency saw him record his first and only 25 ppg and 65% true shooting season in the NBA.

#5 Kevin McHale

Kevin McHale is also a former head coach of the Houston Rockets.

Kevin McHale was a crucial part of the Boston Celtics team in the 1980s. He is widely regarded as one of the best power forwards of all time. McHale was an efficient scorer in his prime years as a player. The 1986-87 season was his best in the NBA.

McHale averaged a whopping 26.1 points, 9.9 rebounds and 2.2 blocks per game that campaign. He was the first player in NBA history to shoot better than 60% from the field and 80% from the foul line in the same season.

A remarkable campaign like that was capped off with him also averaged 65% true shooting percentage. He was the second player in NBA history to have a 25 PPG season on 65% true shooting.

#4 Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant in action during an NBA game.

Kevin Durant is widely regarded as the best scorer in NBA history. The 7'0" forward is a phenomenal offensive player. His ability to shoot the ball from anywhere on the court and point guard-like dribbling skills make him a tough opponent to guard.

The 2014 MVP joined the Golden State Warriors in 2016 and had a solid debut season for the team. He averaged 25.1 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game that season. KD was highly effective as a shooter and made 53.7% of his field goals, 37.5% of his 3-pointers and 87.5% free throw attempts.

Kevin Durant averages in Golden State:



2016-17: 25.1 PTS, 8.3 REB, 4.8 AST

2017-18: 26.4 PTS, 6.8 REB, 5.4 AST

2018-19: 26.0 PTS, 6.4 REB, 5.9 AST



These staggering stats saw him manage his first and only season in the NBA, during which he averaged at least 25 ppg and 65% true shooting percentage. To top it all off, Durant won his first NBA title that year.

