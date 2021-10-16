Listing the only 6 NBA players who reached 10,000+ career assists

LeBron James is on course to join an exclusive list of NBA players to record 10,000+ career assists. He could do so as early as the 2021-22 campaign.

Making a pass that leads to an assist is no easy task, which is why players that have done so at an incredibly high rate are lauded for their achievements. In NBA history, only six players have recorded 10,000+ assists. The list is dominated by point guards, which is why James deserves an honorable mention for his efforts thus far.

Russell Westbrook (8,061) and Rajon Rondo (7,414) are the only other active players in the top 30 on the NBA's all-time assists leaderboard. Reaching the 10,000+ career assists mark is unlikely for either of the two LA Lakers players this season. Compared to Rondo, Westbrook could be in the league a while longer, so he could be the eighth player to join the exclusive club.

So without further ado, here are the six NBA players to have recorded 10,000+ career assists:

#6 Magic Johnson

Earvin 'Magic' Johnson discusses the upcoming LA Lakers' season.

Magic Johnson had the physique of a big man, but was a natural point guard because of his ball-handling skills and court vision. He played as a center in his rookie season to replace the injured Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in the NBA Finals.

NBA @NBA With Chris Paul passing Magic Johnson for 5th on the all-time assists list, we look back at Magic's incredible playmaking! (via @NBAHistory With Chris Paul passing Magic Johnson for 5th on the all-time assists list, we look back at Magic's incredible playmaking! (via @NBAHistory)https://t.co/JZSSGXXHXP

Johnson's unfortunate health issues resulted in an early retirement, which makes one wonder what could have been had he played in those four years he missed. He tried to make a comeback, but featured in only 32 games before leaving the NBA for good.

In the 13 years he was active in the NBA, Johnson recorded 10,141 assists. He also led the league in assists four times, doing so in 1983, 1984, 1986 and 1987.

#5 Chris Paul

Chris Paul of the Phoenix Suns

Chris Paul was the sixth player to register 10,000 assists in the NBA, but has since then surpassed Johnson to move to no.5 on the all-time assists leaderboard. He hit the 10,000-assists mark in a game against the LA Lakers on March 21, 2021, feeding Deandre Ayton with an alley-oop pass.

NBA @NBA Chris Paul passes Magic Johnson for 5th on the all-time assists list with this pinpoint dime! Chris Paul passes Magic Johnson for 5th on the all-time assists list with this pinpoint dime! https://t.co/WXykknOazY

Paul signed a four-year contract extension with the Phoenix Suns in the 2021 NBA offseason. With that, he should remain active till 2025, so he is placed well to climb to at least third on the all-time list. The 11-time All-Star has also led the NBA in assists on four occasions.

#4 Mark Jackson

Former NBA player Mark Jackson

Mark Jackson does not have one of the most impressive CVs in the NBA, but he was adept in dropping dimes. He started his 17-year career with the New York Knicks, but bounced around the NBA a lot, playing for seven different franchises before his retirement.

Jackson led the league in assists only once in his career, but he created assists at an efficient rate. On occasion, his assists average was more than his points tally at the end of a season.

Jackson's tally of 10,334 career assists sees him at fourth place on the NBA's all-time assists standings. His highest single-season tally was 935 assists, which he recorded in the 1996-97 NBA season.

