Listing the only 6 NBA players who have won more than 7 NBA Championships in their career 

The NBA will be celebrating its 75th anniversary this season, and it should be a particular season. In those 75 seasons, there have been many great players, but let’s look at the six players who won more than seven NBA Championships. All of them are Boston Celtics players.

#6 K.C. Jones

K.C. Jones on the Boston Celtics

K.C. Jones played in just nine NBA seasons for the Boston Celtics, and in those nine seasons, he won eight NBA Finals. He averaged 7.4 points with 4.3 assists per game in 25.9 minutes per game.

In the playoffs, he did see a role decrease, with his minutes and other averages decreasing. He never scored over 10 points a game in the regular season but was still on the Celtics teams that ran the 60s.

Jones was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1989.

#5 Tom Sanders

Tom Sanders takes a jump shot

Tom (Satch) Sanders played for the Boston Celtics for 13 seasons and won eight NBA finals. Sanders played a big part in the defense that won those NBA Championships. He was part of the 1968-69 All-Defense team.

Sanders averaged only 9.6 points a game, but his 6.3 rebounds are what helped rue the Celtics. He played 24.2 minutes per game for his career, and in the playoffs, he played 23.5. His playoffs minutes fluctuated a lot, being at a high of 30.4 but going as low as 4.8.

Sanders was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2011.

#4 Sam Jones

Sam Jones #24 takes free throw

Sam Jones only played 12 seasons in the NBA, but 10 of those seasons ended in NBA Final victories. He is just a five-time All-Star and three-time All-NBA player.

Jones was a big part of the Celtics offense, averaging 17.7 points and 4.9 rebounds per game for his career. In the playoffs, he took on a more significant role. In the playoffs from 1962-68, Jones averaged more than 20 points every season. He scored a total of 15,411 points in his career.

He was also inducted into the NBA Hall of Fame in 1984.

