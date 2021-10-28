Listing the 6 times Russell Westbrook recorded a 'quadruple hobble' 

Russell Westbrook is one of the most athletic point guards in the history of the game. He has achieved most major laurels in the game, and is a true legend in the NBA.

The former MVP has a total of 185 triple-doubles, the most by any player in the NBA. He broke the previous record of 181 set by Oscar Robertson during the 2020-21 season, climbing to the top of the list with a triple-double against the Atlanta Hawks.

Russell Westbrook is also the only player in the game to average a triple-double in a season four times in his career. He works hard and hustles on every play, which makes him an extremely tough player to guard. However, considering the intensity with which he plays the game, he tends to turn the ball over a lot of times

On some nights, these numbers tend to go a lot higher than usual. Westbrook has conceded as many as ten turnovers several times in games. On that note, here's a look at the six occasions when Westbrook recorded a 'quadruple double' with ten turnovers:

#6 Oklahoma City Thunder vs Houston Rockets (2018-19)

Houston Rockets vs Oklahoma City Thunder - Game Four

The 2018-19 season was the last one for Russell Westbrook at OKC. He was sensational for them that year, as he averaged 22.9 PPG, 11.1 RPG and 10.7 APG for the season. In a game against the Houston Rockets that season, Westbrook registered a triple-double by scoring 21 points and securing 12 rebounds and 11 dimes.

OKC, though, conceded 19 turnovers in the game, of which ten were given by Westbrook. However, Paul George scored 45 points and took things under control to give the Thunder a 117-112 win.

#5 Oklahoma City Thunder vs Chicago Bulls (2018-19)

Chicago Bulls vs Oklahoma City Thunder

In another game against the Chicago Bulls during the 2018-19 season, Russell Westbrook secured a triple-double. He scored 24 points, and managed to secure 17 rebounds and 13 assists.

Westbrook, though, also turned the ball over ten times during the game, which made things extremely difficult for the young Chicago Bulls team. The Bulls made full use of those turnovers to secure a 114-112 win on the night.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Bhargav