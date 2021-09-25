Listing the only 7 active NBA players to record at least 15 points, 15 assists and 0 turnovers in a game

In the NBA, or in basketball for that matter, a playmaker is the spine of the team. Without a playmaker, the whole team would collapse. The lack of a commanding force on the field can leave the chemistry of a team in shambles. Known for being the voice of the coach on the court, playmakers are responsible for executing game plans and leading the offense.

Seven active NBA players to record at least 15 points, 15 assists and 0 turnovers in a game

On this list, we discuss players who have recorded at least 15 points, 15 assists and turnovers in a game. This double-double stat is prestigious in its number of assists, which directly translates to helping their team score a minimum of 30 points a game.

At the same time, these players registered zero turnovers in the game. Meaning, they never lost possession in the game thus limiting the offensive onslaught of their opponents.

#1 Chris Paul

Chris Paul#3 against the Denver Nuggets - Game Four

Chris Paul is a true commander-in-chief while on the court. His vision and ability to create offensive plays is unrivaled. The 36-year-old point guard is one of the most famous active players in the league. He is a 11-time All-Star, six-time steal champion and four-time assist champion.

StatMuse @statmuse Games with 10+ assists and 0 turnovers by an active player:



10 — LeBron James Games with 10+ assists and 0 turnovers by an active player:



CP3, nicknamed the Point God, is the only player on the list to have registered at least 15 points, 15 assists and zero turnovers seven times in his career, all others on the list have registered this only once in their career. One of his most recent entries into this stat list came during the 2020-21 NBA playoffs series. In game 2 against the Denver Nuggets, Paul registered 17 points, 15 assists and zero turnovers.

#2 James Harden

James Harden represents the Brooklyn Nets in the NBA

James Harden started his career with the Oklahoma CIty Thunder as an off-the-bench player. He started zero games in his debut NBA season, but quickly rose through the ranks, starting all 78 games after moving to the Houston Rockets. A three-time scoring champion, the Beard has become a scoring monster.

StatMuse @statmuse Players with 30+ points, 15+ assists, 0 turnovers in a game since 1985:



- LeBron James

- Chris Paul

- John Stockton

- James Harden tonight



He’s the only player to also record a triple-double in the game. Players with 30+ points, 15+ assists, 0 turnovers in a game since 1985:



- LeBron James

- Chris Paul

- John Stockton

- James Harden tonight



He’s the only player to also record a triple-double in the game. https://t.co/CH4C6iU8dm

Capable of scoring from virtually anywhere on the court, Harden is also a phenomenal playmaker. From winning the sixth man award in 2011-12 to winning the NBA regular season MVP in 2017-18, he is capable of being a key player to any squad he represents. Harden, in becoming a part of this elite club, became the only player to score 30 points, 15 assists, zero turnovers and 14 rebounds. No other player in the history of the game.

#3 Andre Iguodala

Andre Iguodala, an exceptional defender, has won three NBA championships with the Golden State Warriors. Iguodala, a key player in the Dubs championship campaign, appeared in only one All-Star game over the duration of his career.

However, during the 2014-15 NBA Finals, Iggy absolutely dominated LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers to take home the Finals MVP. Iguodala joined this club in discussion in 2011.

