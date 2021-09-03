Listing the only 7 NBA players who scored 10,000+ points in the last 10 seasons on 50% shooting

What separates some of the great NBA players from the good ones is their ability to consistently make shots from anywhere on the floor. Many stars are able to put up 20+ points per night, but some find it difficult to do it with a level of accuracy that means they can be relied upon for a bucket. Take Steph Curry for example. He has led the league in scoring twice in the last decade but more than half of his shots come from deep.

Dozens of players in the NBA, such as Curry, have scored 10,000+ points over the past decade but that is not what we are keen to look at. Instead, we have decided to focus on the seven who have done so with a shooting accuracy of 50% or better from the field. Let's take a look at those who made the list.

Who are the seven NBA players to have scored 10,000 points since 2011 on 50% shooting

#1 LeBron James

LeBron James is the best player of the past decade in the NBA

LeBron James is the best player of his generation and is constantly involved in arguments regarding who the G.O.A.T of basketball is. The LA Lakers leader has had an immense decade as one of the most consistent scorers in the league, tallying up a staggering 20,116 points.

He has hit countless game winners, clutch buckets and has won four NBA championships since 2011.

James is a monster in the paint, using his size and athleticism to drive to the basket before floating in a layup or dunking on his opponent. Although his ability to do so as frequently each night has faded with age, LeBron is still carrying his teammates and is looked to to make timely buckets.

His 3-point shooting wasn't a reliable part of his game early on, but James has steadily improved from deep and is taking more attempts (he made 36.5% of efforts this year). He is constantly available for his teammates as one of the most durable players in the NBA and has averaged over 38 minutes per game throughout his career. His scoring has been as consistent as his availability, connecting with 52.7% of field-goals in the last decade.

#2 Kevin Durant

Brooklyn Nets leader Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant has been an ice-cold killer ever since he stepped foot in the NBA and has taken over games on the biggest occasions. Within our time frame, he has led the league in scoring twice, including in his MVP season (2013-14) when he averaged 32 points per game. In the campaign before that, he became part of the 50-40-90 club which he has come close to repeating on two other occasions.

Despite his consistent brilliance, Durant was on course to have his best shooting year this season, though was only able to play in 35 games. His effective field-goal percentage was a career-high 60.8% and he connected with a personal best 45% of threes.

TOP PLAYS



Durant is probably best known for his lethal mid-range jumper. However, with his length and ability from deep, there is really nowhere on the court that he can't score well from. Even in a three-heavy Golden State Warriors side, he kept pace with Steph Curry and Klay Thompson, connecting with 38.4% of treys over three campaigns.

Over the last decade in the NBA, he has tallied 17,916 points while shooting at 50.6% from the field.

#3 Anthony Davis

LA Lakers big man Anthony Davis

It's no surprise that the LA Lakers are title favorites this season considering they have two lethal scorers in LeBron James and Anthony Davis along with new arrival Russell Westbrook.

Davis entered the league in 2012, averaged 13.5 points in his rookie season and has gone from strength to strength since. On his day, he is a top-5 player in the NBA. Not only does he have the quick feet to clear space from his opponent in the mid-range but he can bully his way to the basket with his immense size and strength.

Since the 2013-14 NBA season, Davis has averaged over 20 points a game with that tally increasing to 24 or more each night the season after. As a result of this, he ranks third on this list for points scored with 13,463. His shooting also ranks among the most consistent big men in the league, having finished seven campaigns with a field-goal percentage above 50%.

