Listing all 7 triple-doubles of Stephen Curry's NBA career

Stephen Curry is widely regarded as the best 3-point shooter in NBA history. The Golden State Warriors talisman has broken records at will due to his skills. The 6'3" point guard has always impacted the game offensively, with the help of his shooting and scoring.

As a result, it's rare to see Stephen Curry notch double-doubles or triple-doubles. He has 127 double-doubles and only seven career-triple-doubles to his name. He hasn't recorded a single-triple double since 2017.

Stephen Curry made sure he tried to create a positive impact on his team's performance whenever he notched up triple-doubles. The fact that the Golden State Warriors never lost when he recorded a triple-double is a great testament to that.

On that note, let's take a look at all of Stephen Curry's seven career-triple double performances so far.

Stephen Curry's top performances

#7 Golden State Warriors vs LA Clippers - 2010

Golden State Warriors v Los Angeles Clippers

Stephen Curry's first triple-double game came during his rookie season. It was against the LA Clippers. The two-time MVP tallied a staggering 36 points, 13 assists and ten rebounds. Curry led the Warriors to a thumping 132-102 win. He also added three steals to his statsheet.

Stephen Curry shot 11 of 22 from the field, including 7 of 11 from the 3-point line. The three-time NBA champion also made 7 of 8 free throws to round off a brilliant display.

#6 Golden State Warriors vs Philadelphia 76ers - 2013

Golden State Warriors v Philadelphia 76ers

Stephen Curry had to wait three years to record his second triple-double. This time it was against the Philadelphia 76ers. Curry recorded 18 points, ten rebounds and 12 assists. He also had five steals to his name. He had a sub-par night with his shooting, converting just 7 of 16 field goals, including 2 of 9 from 3-point range.

Stephen Curry made sure he impacted the game with his playmaking and defense. He also got to the line just twice, making sure he involved others more to lead his team to a win. The Warriors won that tie 110-90.

#5 Golden State Warriors vs Phoenix Suns - 2013

Golden State Warriors v Phoenix Suns

Stephen Curry recorded his third triple-double in 2013 as well. It was against the Phoenix Suns during the 2013-14 campaign. Curry once again had a rare poor night with his shooting. He made only five field goals on 17 attempts, including 1 of 6 from the 3-point line.

Curry was able to manage just 14 points on the night. He had to make sure his team didn't get affected by that and went on to contribute in other ways. He dished out a career-best 16 assists and 13 rebounds. The Golden State Warriors won that game 115-86.

