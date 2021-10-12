Listing all 8 triple-doubles LeBron James has recorded against Golden State Warriors in the NBA

Several teams have posed daunting challenges for LeBron James in his NBA career. One team that tops the list is the Golden State Warriors. James' Cleveland Cavaliers locked horns with the Warriors in four straight NBA finals between 2015 and 2018.

LeBron James did not have much success collectively against the Warriors, as he could lead his team to just one finals series win. Nevertheless, his individual performances were as phenomenal as ever.

During those matchups, James recorded six of the eight triple-doubles he has registered against the Golden State Warriors in his NBA career. It was a staggering feat, as all six instances came during the NBA Finals.

On that note, here's a look at all eight triple-doubles LeBron James has recorded against the Golden State Warriors in his NBA career thus far.

Note: This list is inclusive of NBA Playoffs and regular-season games.

#8 LeBron James leads LA Lakers to a win with 20-point triple-double (2020-21 regular-season)

LeBron James' latest triple-double against the Golden State Warriors came during the 2020-21 NBA season on March 15th, 2021. James tallied 22 points, 11 assists and ten rebounds to lead the LA Lakers to a 128-97 blowout win on the road. He was highly efficient with his performance, shooting 8 of 13 from the field.

Surprisingly, it was only the second triple-double James recorded against the Warriors during the regular season in his career.

#7 LeBron James' 30-point triple-double in Game 3 of the 2018 NBA Finals goes in vain

LeBron James pretty much single-handedly led the Cleveland Cavaliers to the 2018 NBA Finals. It was always going to be an uphill task for him to lead his team past the Golden State Warriors, though, who boasted four All-Stars - Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green.

James did everything he could to help his team get past the Warriors, but it wasn't enough. The Cavs looked to avoid going down 0-3 in the series. James scored 33 points, 11 assists and ten rebounds, but his effort went in vain, as the Dubs claimed a 110-102 win.

#6 LeBron James helps Cleveland Cavaliers avoid series sweep in the 2017 NBA Finals with 30-point triple-double

LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers were on the cusp of a 4-0 series sweep against the Golden State Warriors in the 2017 NBA Finals. James made sure that wouldn't be the case, registering a 31-point, 11-assist and ten-rebound triple-double. The Cavs won that game 137-116, but it only delayed the inevitable.

Cleveland lost the very next game to lose the series 4-1.

