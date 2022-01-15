Listing Chris Paul's Top 3 games in the NBA Playoffs based on field goals made

Chris Paul came close to finally leaving behind the "superstar with no NBA title" tag in the 2021 NBA Finals. However, CP3's Phoenix Suns fell to Giannis Antetokounmpo's Milwaukee Bucks on the biggest stage and that chance went away.

Currently in the 2021-22 NBA season, Paul and the Phoenix Suns are looking set to compete for the title again after rising up the ranks to become the West's best team in the first half of the regular season.

Chris Paul's Suns are currently leading the Western Conference with a 31-9 record, 1.5 games ahead of the Golden State Warriors. Of course, the NBA Playoffs are completely different from the regular season and the Suns will need to sustain their level from the regular season and carry it into the postseason.

Chris Paul's Top 3 NBA Playoffs' games in terms of field goals made

Paul is averaging a career-low 14 points per game this season (surely due to his worst 3P percentage since the 2012-13 campaign), but is leading the NBA with 10.1 assists per game.

He's also appeared in 40 games and if he can reach the NBA Playoffs in great physical condition (hopefully), Chris Paul could be looking at another shot to have a deep postseason run.

SK takes a look at Chris Paul's performances in the NBA Playoffs and focus on field goals made in a single postseason game throughout his career.

#3 15 field goals | 2008 NBA Playoffs | Second Round, Game 3

Head coach Byron Scott talks with Chris Paul #3 of the New Orleans Hornets.

Chris Paul led the New Orleans Hornets to the 2008 NBA Playoffs after a great regular season by him, in third year in the league. Paul averaged 21.1 points, 11.6 assists (league-high that year) and 2.7 steals (league-high) per game in the 2007-08 regular season.

Ultimately, CP3 finished second in the NBA MVP voting behind LA Lakers legend Kobe Bryant. The Hornets (56-26) were the second seed in the West, behind LA. In his first appearance in the NBA Playoffs, Paul led the team to the second round and had some big scoring outbursts.

In Game 3 of the Conference Semifinals against the San Antonio Spurs, Chris Paul scored 35 points and made 15 of his 25 field goals on the night in an 11-point loss. Ultimately, the Spurs would go on to win the series in seven games

#2 15 field goals | 2008 NBA Playoffs | First Round, Game 1

San Antonio Spurs vs New Orleans Hornets in 2008.

Chris Paul had two games with at least 15 field goals made during his first NBA Playoff run in 2008, and the first one came in the first-ever postseason game of his illustrious career.

In Game 1 of the first round against Dirk Nowitzki and the Dallas Mavericks, Chris Paul opened the 2008 NBA Playoffs with a 35-point outing after converting 15 of his 23 field goals.

The Hornets grabbed a 12-point victory over Dallas and eventually won the series in five games (4-1). Paul posted averages of 24.6 points and 12 assists per night during the course of the series.

#1 16 field goals | 2021 Western Conference Finals, Game 6

Phoenix Suns vs Los Angeles Clippers - 2021 NBA Playoffs.

From his first-ever appearance in the NBA Playoffs in 2008 to his most recent outing in the postseason, CP3 has had some tremendous performances throughout his NBA journey.

To reach his first-ever NBA Finals, Paul led the Phoenix Suns over the LA Clippers in the 2021 Western Conference Finals. He made 16 field goals in Game 6 as the Suns looked to close the series. He attempted 24 shots during the game as his team came away with the win and tied his postseason career-high with 41 points.

Moreover, he made seven of his eight attempts from the three-point line. He also recorded eight assists and Phoenix took a 27-point win on the road at Staples Center, where Paul played for six years with the LA Clippers.

