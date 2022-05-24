Listing Golden State Warriors' 3 most key players this postseason | NBA Playoffs 2022

The Golden State Warriors have had a terrific run so far in the 2021-22 NBA playoffs, and their success is owed to certain players who have shown out for the team.

Last night, the Warriors continued their decimation of the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference finals. They now command a 3-0 series lead and could close out the series on Tuesday night.

While it has not been smooth sailing for the Warriors in the playoffs, they have always managed to get the job done. Experience has been a significant part of their success, as three of their starting five have won three titles in five years.

At this stage of the competition, Golden State's appearance in the NBA Finals is practically guaranteed. In league history, no team has overturned a 3-0 deficit.

Although Luka Doncic is capable of pulling a rabbit out of the hat, winning four consecutive games against the Warriors is nearly impossible.

Credit goes to the entire Warriors squad for their performances so far in the playoffs. Players like Gary Payton II and Jordan Poole have been sensational and deserve an honorable mention.

That said, here are three players that have been key to the Golden State Warriors' success this season.

#3 Draymond Green

Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors

Draymond Green, as expected, has not been a significant contributor in scoring the basket. But he is responsible for their organization on both ends of the floor.

The vocal big man has been their defensive anchor for years, and he has always led by example. He also contributes offensively, providing assists and great screens that leave shooters open.

In the first round, he was charged with defending two-time MVP Nikola Jokic. Although stopping the Denver Nuggets big man was near impossible, he did a decent job disrupting the Serbian's rhythm.

Green is averaging 8.0 points per game, but leads the team in rebounds (7.1), assists (6.1), steals (1.1), and blocks (1.1).

#2 Andrew Wiggins

Andrew Wiggins #22 of the Golden State Warriors drives past Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks

Many could argue that Klay Thompson deserves this spot, but he has not been consistent thus far. Although he has had great games, he is still not playing at the level he is known for.

Andrew Wiggins, however, has stepped up for the Warriors, putting together scintillating performances which earned him his first All-Star appearance this season. So far this postseason, he has been dependable on both ends of the floor.

The wingman is averaging 15.9 points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.7 assists, and 1.0 blocks while shooting 48.6% from the field.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport ANDREW WIGGINS POSTER ON LUKA 🤯 ANDREW WIGGINS POSTER ON LUKA 🤯 https://t.co/EMwNh6mnEY

Wiggins has been Doncic's primary defender in the WCF and has been a thorn thus far. Offensively, he has also been a significant contributor, averaging the second-highest point average for the Warriors behind Steph Curry.

#1 Steph Curry

Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors

Steph has by far been the Warriors' best player this postseason. His decision-making has been elite, and he has literally run around opposition defenses.

Hoop Central @TheHoopCentral Steph Curry tonight:



31 Points

11 Assists

5 Rebounds

50% FG

5/10 3PM

6/6 FTM Steph Curry tonight:31 Points11 Assists5 Rebounds50% FG5/10 3PM6/6 FTM https://t.co/lU3RFkE04c

The 8-time All-Star is showing why he is the team leader, averaging 27.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 5.9 assists. However, he is uncharacteristically shooting 81.7% from the free-throw line, the worst in his playoff history.

Edited by Parimal