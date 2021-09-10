Listing the last 5 NBA teams to have two MVP award winners on their roster 

Every NBA team craves to have multiple superstars on their roster. More often than not, star power proves to be the key to championship success.

Forming superteams seems like a hot trend in the NBA currently. Several franchises have done exactly that this offseason. The LA Lakers and Brooklyn Nets are the primary examples of that.

There have been plenty of instances in the past where a team in pursuit of superstar-level talent has ended up with two MVP award winners on their rosters.

On that note, let's take a look at the last five teams to have at least two MVP award winners on their rosters in the NBA.

#5 LA Lakers - Russell Westbrook and LeBron James

Russell Westbrook and LeBron James will be playing for the LA Lakers next season.

The LA Lakers have always been in championship mode. It has led them to form several superteams throughout their history. The 2021-22 NBA season is no different.

They signed former MVP Russell Westbrook this offseason to form the latest 'big-threes' in the NBA. He will be paired up alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis. This makes the LA Lakers the latest team to have two MVP award winners on their roster. The other player to win MVP honors on the team is LeBron James.

Westbrook claimed the award back in 2017 when he had his first of four triple-double seasons in the NBA. LeBron, meanwhile, has won the award four times in 2009, 2010, 2012 and 2013.

#4 Brooklyn Nets - Kevin Durant and James Harden

Kevin Durant and James Harden in action during an NBA game.

The Brooklyn Nets formed one of the greatest offensive teams in NBA history last season. They added former MVP James Harden to a roster that already boasted the likes of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

They were the favorites to lift the NBA title last season, and nothing much has changed in that regard. The presence of Durant and Harden on the team saw them have the only roster with two former MVP award winners.

Harden won the honors in 2018 after averaging 30ppg for the first time in his career. Meanwhile, Durant was named the regular-season MVP in 2014, when he recorded his second 30ppg season in the NBA.

